Here's a Marvel Xbox controller you can actually buy — and it's not from Microsoft

What you need to know

GameSir has launched another wired controller for Xbox, the GameSir G7 HE which retails for $49.99. This is an upgrade to the G7 SE we have reviewed favorably.

An Iron Man Limited Edition version of this controller is available for $59.99 directly from GameSir right now.

The launch comes just weeks after the Xbox community bemoaned the Deadpool and Wolverine controllers not actually being available for sale, so this is a great option.

GameSir is coming in hot only weeks after Xbox fumbled the bag with the teasing of its Deadpool and Wolverine butt controllers, which Xbox fans were just annoyed they couldn't actually buy, with a launch of its very own, very available Marvel controller - the GameSir G7 HE Iron Man edition for Xbox. Yes, giving fans of Marvel and collecting controllers exactly what they want, for $59.99 of course, but it's nice to have the option.



We've previously reviewed the GameSir G7 SE highly, and it's one of the best Xbox controllers available, and the recently launched GameSir G7 HE improves upon it with some snazzy microswitch face buttons. The base model costs $49.99 but if you want to stump up an extra $10 you can get this Iron Man beauty.

GameSir G7 HE Wired controller (Iron Man Limited Edition) | $59.99 at GameSir



The answer to our Marvel loving prayers, GameSir has launched a special edition controller we can actually purchase with this red and gold Iron Man limited edition, available exclusively directly from GameSir. If you're not a Marvel fan, the newly launched G7 HE Wired is a pretty safe bet too — both coming with hall effect sticks and micro switch ABXY buttons for a comfortable gaming session.



GameSir G7 HE standard edition is $49.99 at Amazon

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

GameSir can't stop. Won't stop.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: GameSir) (Image credit: GameSir) (Image credit: GameSir)

GameSir, a champion in value controllers for Xbox, seemingly just can't stop releasing options for us right now. We've already reviewed both the GameSir G7 SE and the GameSir Kaleid for Xbox, both of which impressed and delighted, and I'm sure the G7 HE will be no different. That being said, what is the difference between all of these controllers? No fear, I've summarized the main details you need to be aware of below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 GameSir G7 SE GameSir G7 HE GameSir Kaleid Connection Wired Wired Wired Customization Swappable faceplates Swappable faceplates No faceplate swapping but transparent design D-pad Membrane Tactile switch Tactile switch ABXY buttons Membrane Micro-switch Micro-switch Sticks Hall effect Hall effect Hall effect Grips Laser engraved Silicone Laser engraved Back button latch Yes No No Integrated D-pad audio controls Yes Yes No

The GameSir G7 HE is essentially an enhanced version of the G7 SE, now featuring those satisfying clicky microswitch buttons we’ve been wondering why they weren’t included from the start. The latch that prevents accidental presses on the back buttons is a nice touch in the SE, though hardly a necessity.



This Iron Man-themed controller is a dream come true for many Xbox fans who've been longing for a Marvel-inspired design. While it doesn’t tie in with the latest Deadpool and Wolverine releases, it's still sure to be a highly desirable controller that's actually available for purchase. Plus, you can swap out the faceplate with a variety of other designs, though, why would you want to?



I always recommend GameSir controllers to family and friends, as I'm always impressed with the quality of their offerings at such a low price point compared to competitors, and while we still await a wireless option from them for Xbox, the wired range we have now is just so reliable and all the controllers within it a pleasure to use. Whether you grab this Iron Man edition for yourself or as a gift, I'm sure it will please in the performance stakes as well as just looking the business.



ameSir is also running a competition on X for a chance to win one of these controllers. But unlike Xbox’s sweepstakes, you can actually buy this controller too.

💪Assemble! Giveaway Alert!🚀We're thrilled to give away a GameSir G7 HE Iron Man Limited Edition controller to each of TWO winners! Who will be the lucky ones?How to Enter: 👀Follow @mygamesir 🔗Repost this post📝Comment “I am Iron Man!”🗓Giveaway Ends: Aug 23rd, 2024. pic.twitter.com/9ksbfljjcoAugust 9, 2024