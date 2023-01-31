Microsoft 365 will soon integrate with ChromeOS

What you need to know

Microsoft 365 will soon integrate more closely with ChromeOS.

Users on Chromebooks will be guided on how to install the Microsoft 365 web apps and how to connect OneDrive to the Chromebook Files app.

Microsoft 365 apps are already available on ChromeOS as Progressive Web Apps, but the announced integration will make the services easier to use.

Microsoft 365 apps and files will soon become more accessible on Chromebooks. A Google support page recently confirmed that a new integration is on the way that will see Microsoft 365 and ChromeOS come closer together (via The Verge). Once it rolls out, the integration will make it easier to install Microsoft 365 apps onto Chromebooks and to open files.

At the moment, several Microsoft 365 apps are available as Progressive Web Apps on ChromeOS. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint can all be accessed on Chromebooks. In the near future, those devices will guide users through the process of installing Microsoft 365 apps and connecting OneDrive to the Chromebook Files app. Additionally, files will be moved to OneDrive storage when opening the Microsoft 365 app.

Google promised more details in its support document. "Keep an eye out for the full launch announcement details in the coming months, and for those in our dev and beta channels, you’ll be able to test the implementation even earlier so please keep an eye out," said the page.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft 365 Personal (opens in new tab) | From $70/year (opens in new tab)

Microsoft 365 Personal comes with the Office suite and 1TB of OneDrive storage. It allows you to work from several devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It also includes a long list of other apps and services, such as Editor, Microsoft Forms, and Microsoft Teams.

Windows Central take

Microsoft and Google seldom work together, though the tech giants have partnered to improve Chromium browsers. But integrating Microsoft 365 with ChromeOS makes sense. Chromebooks are extremely popular in the education space, as are Microsoft 365 apps. With tighter integration of the two products, educators no longer have to choose between Google hardware and Microsoft software.

While Google has Workspace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft has affordable laptops aimed at education like the Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft 365 and Chromebooks remain dominant in their respective spaces. Google and Microsoft can now both earn revenue from people pairing Chromebooks and Microsoft 365 rather than having to convince organisations to swap to either Google or Microsoft fully to receive the best experience.