Microsoft Edge Dev makes it easier to close the share pane

- Microsoft recently shipped an update for Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 105.0.1321.0.
- The update includes a small handful of new features, none of which are major.
- The browser now has an "x" button to close its Share pane and will show a notification when someone attempts to share a PDF larger than 25MB.
Microsoft Edge Dev just received an update to version 105.0.1321.0. The update includes a small group of minor new features, including an "x" button that can close the Share pane. Edge Dev will now show a notification when a user attempts to share a PDF larger than 25MB as well.
Here are the added features in the build, as shared by Microsoft:
- Added language region information to the offline voices for iOS
- Added the “x” close button to the Share pane
- Added in a notification when users try to Share a PDF larger than 25MB
- Added a tooltip for MicroFeedback (thumbs up/thumbs down icons) in settings
The update also improves reliability in several areas:
- Improved Edge Cloud Control Platform for Android and iOS
- Improvements for Android Read aloud
- Improved tooltips on the mini menu
- Improved Designer hub behavior to properly open and close on macOS
- Improved the tabs' view for iOS
- Improved accessibility by adding announcements for the translate and cancel buttons on translate pane in Immersive Reader for mobile
- Improved drag/drop functionality
- Improved features for Autofill
- Ensured YouTube will load when clicking on the Windows notification
There are also some changed behaviors that arrive with the update:
- Fixed iOS app popup menu
- Fixed issue where icon styling was making doc icons appear as circles
- Changed the behavior when closing out of a text-note window on PDFs to focus back on the note highlight
- Optimized mobile notification requests
- Fixed a visual issue where the optional diagnostics box did not appear unchecked on Android
- Completed changes for the Digital Signature icon on toolbar for Microsoft Browser
- Fixed saved passwords from re-organizing after searching for a password on iOS
- Fixed the issue were clicking on Windows notifications from a website does not open that website
- Fixed an issue were Read Aloud does not start
- Updated announcement phrase for the InfoBar after updating cookie settings
- Selecting Customize toolbar from the toolbar’s right-click menu will land users directly on the Customize toolbar section in Settings
