Microsoft Edge Dev makes it easier to close the share pane

What you need to know

Microsoft recently shipped an update for Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 105.0.1321.0.

The update includes a small handful of new features, none of which are major.

The browser now has an "x" button to close its Share pane and will show a notification when someone attempts to share a PDF larger than 25MB.

Here are the added features in the build, as shared by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Added language region information to the offline voices for iOS

Added the “x” close button to the Share pane

Added in a notification when users try to Share a PDF larger than 25MB

Added a tooltip for MicroFeedback (thumbs up/thumbs down icons) in settings

The update also improves reliability in several areas:

Improved Edge Cloud Control Platform for Android and iOS

Improvements for Android Read aloud

Improved tooltips on the mini menu

Improved Designer hub behavior to properly open and close on macOS

Improved the tabs' view for iOS

Improved accessibility by adding announcements for the translate and cancel buttons on translate pane in Immersive Reader for mobile

Improved drag/drop functionality

Improved features for Autofill

Ensured YouTube will load when clicking on the Windows notification

There are also some changed behaviors that arrive with the update:

Fixed iOS app popup menu

Fixed issue where icon styling was making doc icons appear as circles

Changed the behavior when closing out of a text-note window on PDFs to focus back on the note highlight

Optimized mobile notification requests

Fixed a visual issue where the optional diagnostics box did not appear unchecked on Android

Completed changes for the Digital Signature icon on toolbar for Microsoft Browser

Fixed saved passwords from re-organizing after searching for a password on iOS

Fixed the issue were clicking on Windows notifications from a website does not open that website

Fixed an issue were Read Aloud does not start

Updated announcement phrase for the InfoBar after updating cookie settings

Selecting Customize toolbar from the toolbar’s right-click menu will land users directly on the Customize toolbar section in Settings