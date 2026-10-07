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Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to save you from a costly mistake in an email. An upcoming feature will automatically spell check your emails before sending them.

Of course, Outlook already has a built-in spell check feature that highlights misspelled words and other mistakes. The new feature adds another layer of proofing by checking for spelling errors before an email is sent.

While spell check catches many mistakes as you type, it's easy to miss a typo in a long email or make an error when responding to messages. Running a final spell check before sending provides one last opportunity to catch mistakes before an email is delivered.

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"If you don’t want to check spelling manually for every message—or you’re worried you might forget!—you can set Outlook to check spelling for you every time before sending emails," explains Microsoft through the Microsoft 365 Message Center (archived here).

When enabled, Outlook will review your message before it is sent and flag spelling issues that should be corrected.

The new spell check feature is expected to start rolling out mid-November, but it won't reach everyone until early December. Users in Targeted Release will be able to use the feature as soon as this month.

The new Outlook feature will sound familiar to those who have used Outlook for a long time. Classic Outlook already has the ability to check spelling before an email is sent through the "Always check spelling before sending" setting. Now, the same functionality is on the way to new Outlook.

Microsoft has spent the last several years bringing features from classic Outlook to new Outlook. Microsoft's latest update is another step toward feature parity between the two versions.

Are there any features you rely on that are still missing from new Outlook? Let us know in the comments.

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