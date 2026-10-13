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Microsoft Edge appears to have an AI tool on the way that will fix common issues within the browser. A page within the browser's settings app was spotted recently, though only for those using Edge Canary (a preview version of the app).

The feature was first spotted by Leo Varela, who keeps track of changes to Edge and Chrome. Varela noted that the icon for "Fix an issue" is a magic wand, which suggests it could be an AI tool. Microsoft often uses a similar icon to denote AI features.

Early hints of the feature appeared back in May. The latest version of Edge Canary shows a basic interface for the tool, but the feature is not functional yet.

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The interface has a text box for describing an issue and also shows a list of four suggestions, such as "Fix videos that won't play" and "Help me sign in."

Edge's new "Fix an issue" settings page now displays a prompt box where you can type what you need help with. There are also four suggestion chips at the top that automatically fill the text field with prewritten prompts. Currently, clicking "Get help" throws an error: https://t.co/DUunhc4FZpSeptember 12, 2026

Earlier this year, Varela discovered the same feature in a different section of Edge's settings. That listing noted that the feature would use AI to analyze relevant diagnostic data to identify an issue and suggest a solution.

It's normal to see features like this bump along through various preview channels, but it's a bit odd that "Fix an issue" does not appear in the AI at Work Roadmap (previously known as the Microsoft 365 Roadmap).

For example, watermarking protection is on the way to Edge and is not expected to ship to the browser for months, but it is already on the AI at Work Roadmap.

Hopefully the new feature ships to Edge eventually. The latest Edge stories have included a bug freezing web apps and Microsoft removing Edge Drop and real-time video translation with an update. It would be nice to cover an addition next time.

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