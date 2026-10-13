Microsoft Edge may soon fix itself with the wave of an AI magic wand
A new AI-powered troubleshooting tool could identify browser issues and suggest fixes.
Microsoft Edge appears to have an AI tool on the way that will fix common issues within the browser. A page within the browser's settings app was spotted recently, though only for those using Edge Canary (a preview version of the app).
The feature was first spotted by Leo Varela, who keeps track of changes to Edge and Chrome. Varela noted that the icon for "Fix an issue" is a magic wand, which suggests it could be an AI tool. Microsoft often uses a similar icon to denote AI features.
Early hints of the feature appeared back in May. The latest version of Edge Canary shows a basic interface for the tool, but the feature is not functional yet.
The interface has a text box for describing an issue and also shows a list of four suggestions, such as "Fix videos that won't play" and "Help me sign in."
Earlier this year, Varela discovered the same feature in a different section of Edge's settings. That listing noted that the feature would use AI to analyze relevant diagnostic data to identify an issue and suggest a solution.
It's normal to see features like this bump along through various preview channels, but it's a bit odd that "Fix an issue" does not appear in the AI at Work Roadmap (previously known as the Microsoft 365 Roadmap).
For example, watermarking protection is on the way to Edge and is not expected to ship to the browser for months, but it is already on the AI at Work Roadmap.
Hopefully the new feature ships to Edge eventually. The latest Edge stories have included a bug freezing web apps and Microsoft removing Edge Drop and real-time video translation with an update. It would be nice to cover an addition next time.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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