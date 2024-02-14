Microsoft won't let you use the new Outlook app for Windows unless you have installed Edge on your PC

What you need to know

Several users have posted screenshots on Reddit showcasing an error message asking them to install Microsoft Edge on their devices while trying to access the new Outlook app for Windows.

The main reason why this is happening is because the app leverages the Microsoft Edge Webview 2 for various web functions.

Mozilla recently placed Microsoft under fire for using deceitful and harmful designs to get people to use Microsoft Edge on Windows devices forcefully.

Despite Microsoft's heavy investment and a big push for AI on Microsoft Edge and Bing, Google continues to dominate the search and browser market share. But recent reports show that the tech giant isn't taking this lightly.

Earlier this month, Mozilla placed Microsoft under fire for using harmful designs and deceptive tactics to give Edge a competitive advantage over other browsers on Windows. And now, it seems Microsoft has a new "trick" under its sleeve designed to get more people to use its Chromium browser, Microsoft Edge.

It seems having Microsoft Edge installed is a mandatory requirement for running the new Outlook app on Windows 11 and Windows 10 (via MSPowerUser). Several users have posted screenshots on Reddit with error messages indicating they need Microsoft Edge installed on their Windows PC to access the new Outlook app.

This error message pop-up is that the new Outlook app leverages the Microsoft Edge Webview 2 for various web functions. As such, users will need to have Microsoft Edge installed on their devices to access the new Outlook's web-based features.

It's Microsoft Edge versus other browsers at this point

(Image credit: Windows Central)

In a report by Mozilla earlier this month, the company indicated that Microsoft doesn't allow users to use any browser as their default setup on Windows. Many users echo these sentiments while simultaneously complaining about how bloated Microsoft Edge has gotten over the past few years.

RELATED: All these features are on the way to Outlook in 2024

This isn't the first time this is happening, either. Last year, Microsoft Edge was being forced on users again through Microsoft Outlook and Teams. Users were forced to open links from Azure Active Directory accounts, and Microsoft accounts in Edge by default, regardless of their default browser settings. This might be another reason the new desktop Outlook is a bad idea.