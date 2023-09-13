New Nvidia GeForce driver brings Starfield improvements plus gets us Game Ready for Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1

What you need to know

Nvidia has released new GeForce Game Ready driver 537.34.

It brings DLSS 2 to both Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1 which both release on September 19th.

Resizable BAR is now available on Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards, bringing up to 5% increased performance.

Nvidia's latest round of GeForce Game Ready driver version 537.34 released today, bringing an important feature for two new games to be released on September 19th. Lies of P a Souls-like game that we have previewed is looking like it will be a pretty big hit and Nvidia has brought DLSS 2 to the game to make sure the performance is as good as it can be for launch. The same is being provided for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest game in the long-running fighting-game franchise and releasing on the same September 19th date.

The most important addition as part of this new GeForce driver for many though will be for the newly released and very highly praised game Starfield. It has been shown that the game was performing better on AMD GPUs, which with it being an AMD sponsored title made sense. However, there was more that Nvidia could do and today with driver 537.34 they have added Resizable BAR support, which my RTX 4070 welcomes with open arms. Nvidia says that on GeForce RTX 40 series cards, this could bring a performance boost of up to 5%. Doesn't sound like much, but every little helps.

Lies of P Descend into a world of mechanical madness in Lies of P. As the young puppet Pinocchio, you must save the city of Krat from the brink of destruction and discover the path to becoming a real boy. Pre-order at: Steam

The driver also adds support for six new G-Sync enabled monitors, as well as one-click optimal settings for a number of games:

Starfield

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Immortals of Aveum

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Wayfinder

DLSS 2 support is always good to see for newly launched games. Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1 will likely be quite popular too, so many people should benefit from this addition. And if you're a Starfield player, it's great to have some increased performance, but AMD still has that advantage with its Radeon 7000 series. Hopefully Nvidia closes the gap some more with subsequent driver updates.