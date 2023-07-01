Mortal Kombat 1 preorders: Bonuses, editions, and where to buy for Xbox and PC

From the critically acclaimed release of Street Fighter 6 to the upcoming launch of Mortal Kombat 1, fighting game fans are feasting in 2023. While Street Fighter and Tekken have secured passionate audiences over decades, Mortal Kombat has reestablished itself as an undeniably energetic force thanks to stellar entries like Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11. Players can’t get enough of the franchise’s unique celebration of blood, gore, and horrific dismemberment.

It can be challenging for a legacy video game series to reinvent itself and attract new audiences successfully, but that’s precisely what NetherRealm Studios aims to achieve with Mortal Kombat 1. Serving as both a successor to Mortal Kombat 11 and a soft reboot, the forthcoming fighting game will take players back to the very first Mortal Kombat tournament and reintroduce fans to iconic characters such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Lui Kang, Johnny Cage, and more.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to throw down with your favorite characters and experience the beginning of a new era of Mortal Kombat, this guide will break down everything you need to know about preordering Mortal Kombat 1, including what each edition includes and the best places to buy.

Mortal Kombat 1 preorder bonuses

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Regardless of which version of Mortal Kombat 1 you preorder, you’ll receive a special preorder bonus. Preordering any version of the game on any platform grants you access to the playable character Shang Tsung. While preordering the game on Xbox Series X|S or PS5 unlocks access to an exclusive beta sometime in August 2023. And fans of physical collections can preorder Mortal Kombat 1 for Xbox Series X or PS5 at Gamestop to get a free steelbook.

Mortal Kombat 1 preorders: Every edition and where to buy

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

There are various preorder options available for Mortal Kombat 1, each with its distinctive assortment of in-game digital content or physical collector's items. Potential buyers interested in Mortal Kombat 1 can preorder one of three versions: the Standard Edition, Premium Edition, or Kollector's Edition.

The lowest-priced version of Mortal Kombat 1 is $70 on all platforms, and the extravagant Kollector's Edition is $250. While previous entries like Mortal Kombat 11 have made their way to Xbox Game Pass, there are currently no plans for this brutal fighter to launch on Microsoft's gaming subscription service. However, the Premium Edition and Kollector's Edition packages enable players to dive into Mortal Kombat 1 several days early.

Mortal Kombat 1 preorders: Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 includes a physical or digital copy of the game and the preorder bonus character Shang Tsung. Regardless of where you decide to purchase Mortal Kombat 1, the Standard Edition retails for $70. This includes Nintendo Switch and PC. There isn’t much extra here, but this will allow you to play the game when it launches on September 19, 2023.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition The Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition delivers the base game and Shang Tsung preorder bonus character. It’s available for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Buy at: Xbox | Best Buy | Amazon | Walmart | Steam (GMG)

Mortal Kombat 1 base game on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, or Switch.

on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, or Switch. Shang Tsung preorder bonus character

Mortal Kombat 1 preorders: Premium Edition

The Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 is $110 but packs more punch in terms of additional content. In addition to the base game and Shang Tsung, the Premium Edition includes early access to Mortal Kombat 1 starting on September 14, the Kombat Pack (featuring 6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage), early access to DLC characters, and 1250 Dragon Krystals, which server as Mortal Kombat 1's in-game currency.

As it stands, NetherRealm Studios has yet to reveal the full roster of characters for Mortal Kombat 1 or the fighters joining the game via the Kombat Pack. Still, if you want to play the new characters as soon as possible, the Premium Edition might be the right preorder for you.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition offers the base game, preorder bonuses, early access to Mortal Kombat 1, and more. This version is available for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Buy at: Xbox | Best Buy | Amazon | Walmart | Steam (GMG)

Mortal Kombat 1 base game on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, or Switch.

on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, or Switch. Shang Tsung preorder bonus character

character Early access to Mortal Kombat 1 on September 14, 2023

on September 14, 2023 Kombat Pack (6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage)

(6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage) Early access to Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters

characters 1250 Dragon Krystals

Mortal Kombat 1 preorders: Kollector’s Edition

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition (Image credit: WB Games)

The Kollector's Edition is the ultimate Mortal Kombat 1 package. As the name implies, this bundle caters to the most dedicated Mortal Kombat fans. The Kollector's Edition includes everything in the Premium Edition plus limited-edition COARSE art prints, a Liu Kang sculpture, an exclusive steelbook, an exclusive Liu Kang in-game color variant, and 2700 Dragon Krystals.

Quantities for the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition are limited, so tracking down the epic Liu Kang sculpture may prove to be a fight in and of itself. Thankfully, a handful of retailers still appear to have the Kollector's Edition in stock.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition The Mortal Kombat Kollector’s Edition supplies the base game, preorder bonuses, early access, and a host of exclusive collectible merchandise. The Kollector’s Edition is currently only available for Xbox Series X and PS5. Buy at: Best Buy | Gamestop | Amazon | Target

Mortal Kombat 1 base game on Xbox Series X|S or PS5

on Xbox Series X|S or PS5 Shang Tsung preorder bonus character

character Early access to Mortal Kombat 1 on September 14, 2023

on September 14, 2023 Kombat Pack (6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage)

(6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage) Early access to Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters

characters Limited edition COARSE art prints

Mortal Kombat 1 Liu Kang sculpture

Exclusive Mortal Kombat 1 steelbook

Exclusive limited-edition Liu Kang in-game color variant

2700 Dragon Krystals

Let the Mortal Kombat tournament begin

Screenshot of Mortal Kombat's Scorpion and Sub-Zero (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on September 19, 2023. The outstanding quality of the last several Mortal Kombat entries paints a hopeful picture for this ambitious reimagining of the game’s origin story. After fantastic showings at Summer Game Fest and positive previews, players are primed and ready to go hands-on with Mortal Kombat 1.

We’re still waiting to see if fan-favorite fighters like Reptile make the cut, but there’s still plenty of potential for Mortal Kombat 1 to make our list of best fighting games on Xbox and PC.