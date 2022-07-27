Everything new for Microsoft Excel from July 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out several features for Excel in July 2022, including improved Natural Language Query support.

New tools are available for Excel for the web, Windows, and Mac.

Insiders can test out the option to set automatic data conversions and use a resizable conditional formatting dialog.

Microsoft rolls out new features to all of its Office apps each month. While Excel might not get as many new features as Microsoft Teams, it still gains new capabilities on a regular basis. In July 2022, Microsoft added several new features to Excel for the web, Windows, and Mac, all of which are summarized in a Tech Community post (opens in new tab).

Excel users on the web can now search for fields within PivotTables. This should make it easier to find content, though it might take some time to roll out to everyone.

On Excel for Windows and Mac, Microsoft improved Natural Language Query support. The feature allows users to search for information within a spreadsheet with everyday language. The company has a dedicated support page (opens in new tab) to help people get started.

Office Insiders on Windows can test out an improved set of tools for automatic data conversion. Specifically, users can choose how and when data is automatically converted.

Insiders on Mac will have the option to see more choices for resizable conditional formatting at once. The dialog box for the feature can now be expanded vertically or horizontally, which lets it show more rules at a time.

Here's everything that's new for Excel for the web, Windows, and Mac:

Excel for the web

Search for fields in PivotTable field List

Excel for Windows

Control automatic data conversions (Insiders Beta)

Natural Language Query improvements (Current Channel & Monthly Enterprise Channel)

Excel for Mac

Natural Language Query improvements

Resizable Conditional Formatting dialog (Insiders Beta)

If you aren't already an Office Insider, you can sign up to become one on Microsoft's website (opens in new tab).