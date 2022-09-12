Microsoft Office Insider update helps you know when your files are safe

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Office version 2209 to Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Following the update, documents will show sensitivity labels powered by Microsoft Pureview Information Protection in the title bar.

The update also adds support for alerts about PivotTable compatibility issues.

Microsoft Office Insiders have an update to install. It's relatively minor, but it brings new features to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. All of the programs share a change that will help prevent data leaks. Excel also has a feature that will alert users about PivotTable compatibility issues. The program will also suggest workarounds and connect people to documentation to fix issues that it detects.

Excel version 2209 changelog

Prevent data leaks more easily with the new Sensitivity toolbar: Sensitivity labels powered by Microsoft Purview Information Protection are now displayed alongside the filename in the app’s title bar, allowing you to easily recognize and adhere to your organization’s policies. The sensitivity toolbar is also available while saving new documents or renaming existing ones, helping you keep information security at your fingertips.

Sensitivity labels powered by Microsoft Purview Information Protection are now displayed alongside the filename in the app’s title bar, allowing you to easily recognize and adhere to your organization’s policies. The sensitivity toolbar is also available while saving new documents or renaming existing ones, helping you keep information security at your fingertips. Excel PivotTable version compatibility user messaging: Excel now gives alerts about PivotTable compatibility issues and provides informative documentation and workarounds. When your version of Excel is unable to read data in a workbook, we present users with documentation that provides options to proactively troubleshoot and resolve the issue. In addition, we also allow users to upload their Excel document to OneDrive so they can seamlessly open the file in Excel for the web.

PowerPoint version 2209 changelog

Prevent data leaks more easily with the new Sensitivity toolbar: Sensitivity labels powered by Microsoft Purview Information Protection are now displayed alongside the filename in the app’s title bar, allowing you to easily recognize and adhere to your organization’s policies. The sensitivity toolbar is also available while saving new documents or renaming existing ones, helping you keep information security at your fingertips.

Word version 2209 changelog

Prevent data leaks more easily with the new Sensitivity toolbar: Sensitivity labels powered by Microsoft Purview Information Protection are now displayed alongside the filename in the app’s title bar, allowing you to easily recognize and adhere to your organization’s policies. The sensitivity toolbar is also available while saving new documents or renaming existing ones, helping you keep information security at your fingertips.

The update started rolling out on September 9, 2022. Microsoft details the known issues and other changes in its changelog (opens in new tab).