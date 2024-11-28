The Plex Pass Black Friday deal saves you 25% and gives you the power over your media — break free from Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video!
Sign up for life for 25% less right now and build your own streaming service in the comfort of your own home.
Most of us subscribe to at least one streaming media service in our lives. Whether that's Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ for video, or Spotify, Audible, or Apple Music for audio. These services are convenient, but at any given moment, your favorite content could be taken away. That's not so with your own media server, and as is customary on Black Friday, Plex is here to help. Until December 3, a lifetime membership to Plex Pass is reduced to just $89.99.
You can try Plex for free, but to really power it up you need to upgrade to Plex Pass. It unlocks advanced features such as hardware transcoding, DVR functionality for live TV, ad skipping, HDR and much, much more. This Black Friday price for lifetime access is way too good to pass up.
✅Perfect for: Organizing and streaming libraries of personal video and audio content, live TV and DVR.
❌Avoid if: You don't have your own library of media to use, or if you don't have something you can dedicate to running a server.
👉See at: Plex
Why you should try Plex and just what it is
Plex has come a long way since I first tried it out. Plex Pass has always been the gateway to the true power of the platform, but its features have grown as time has passed. The good news is that by buying in as a lifetime member, any new features that come down the line you'll get access to.
The core of Plex has always been the Plex Media Server, where you'll house your own library of video and audio content, ripe for streaming to all your devices. One of my favorite features (which, alas, I cannot currently make use of for reasons that are not Plex's) is being able to integrate live OTA TV, and use Plex as a DVR.
Plex Media Server will run on a variety of devices, be that your current or old PC, a NAS, or since it supports Linux, you can run it on a homelab or even a Raspberry Pi. So long as you have a device to run the server from (that preferably you can leave running 24/7) you can build your own streaming platform with Plex.
That's why you should try it, ultimately. Plex nowadays also offers a variety of content of its own that you can stream alongside your own content, but the killer feature is taking control of your own media. Don't be beholden to the Netflix's of the world when you want to watch a movie!
🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽MSI GeForce RTX 4070 + free game + Uber gift card | $479.99 at Newegg (Save $60!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Plus) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $300!)
- 💽AMD Ryzen 5 7600X + free SSD (1TB) | $194.99 at Newegg (Save $74!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💾WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
A once a year chance to save big
The good news is that this offer is around until December 3. The even better news is that you can try out the basic Plex offerings for free by heading over to their website. If you're not familiar with it, it's a good idea to poke around to make sure it's for you.
Plex has apps for all major TV platforms, consoles, phones, tablets, PC, Mac, and the web. Literally anywhere you might want to watch or listen, there's an app. Your media, your way, your time.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine