Microsoft PowerToys is a collection of utilities that enhance the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft just shipped an update to PowerToys that includes a new feature called Command Palette. That tool was built as an evolution of PowerToys Run, which was already a useful way to launch apps and execute commands.

Command Palette supports searching for installed apps, shell commands, and files. You can also use the tool for WinGet package installation.

The update to PowerToys version 0.90.0 also includes an enhanced Color Picker, the ability to delete files through Peek, and several bug fixes and general improvements.

Microsoft outlined all the changes to PowerToys on the app's GitHub page.

PowerToys v0.90.0

Highlights

New module: Command Palette ("CmdPal") - Created as the evolution of PowerToys Run with extensibility at the forefront, Command Palette is a quick launcher with a richer display and additional capabilities without sacrificing performance, allowing you to start anything with the shortcut Win+Alt+Space! Thanks @zadjii-msft, @niels9001, @joadoumie, @plante-msft, @ethanfangg and @krschau!

Enhanced the Color Picker by switching from WPF UI to .NET WPF, resulting in improved themes and visual consistency across different modes. Thanks @mantaionut! Thanks @Jay-o-Way and @niels9001 for helping with the review!

Added the ability to delete files directly from Peek, enhancing file management efficiency. Thanks @daverayment and thanks @htcfreek for the review!

Added support for variables in template filenames, enabling dynamic elements like date components and environment variables for enhanced customization in New+. Thanks @cgaarden!

Color Picker

Replaced WPF UI with .NET WPF for the Color Picker, enhancing compatibility and improving theme support. Thanks @mantaionut! Thanks @Jay-o-Way and @niels9001 for helping with the review!

Command Palette

Introduced the Windows Command Palette ("CmdPal"), the next iteration of PowerToys Run, designed with extensibility at its core. CmdPal includes features such as searching for installed apps, shell commands, files and WinGet package installation. This module aims to provide a more powerful and flexible launcher experience. Thanks @zadjii-msft , @niels9001 , @joadoumie , @plante-msft , and the whole team!

FancyZones

Fixed a bug where deleting a layout resulted in incorrect data being written to the JSON file.

Fixed a bug where layout hotkeys were displayed incorrectly, ensuring the hotkey list does not include invalid entries.

Fixed an issue where the "None" option was missing in the editor layout.

Image Resizer

Fixed warnings in ImageResizer regarding the use of variables "shellItem" and "itemName" without being initialized.

Mouse Without Borders

Enhanced the logger to properly track the file path for easier debugging.

Refactored the "Common" class into distinct individual classes to enhance maintainability, and updated all references and unit tests to reflect these changes. Thanks @mikeclayton for this!

New+

Added support for variables in template filenames, including date/time components, parent folder name, and environment variables. Thanks @cgaarden !

Peek

Added the ability to delete the file currently being previewed in Peek, including navigation updates and handling for deleted items. Thanks @daverayment and thanks @htcfreek for your help reviewing this!

PowerToys Run

Fixed an issue where duplicated applications were shown by ensuring the shell link helper opens .ink files non-exclusively and correctly retrieves the "FullPath". Thanks @htcfreek and @davidegiacometti for review!

and for review! Fixed an issue where applying round corners on Windows 11 build 22000 caused crashes.

Async the OnRename method to unblock the thread. Thanks @davidegiacometti for review!

for review! Added support for using sq instead of ^2 in the Unit Converter. Thanks @PesBandi !

Settings

Disabled the spell check feature in the text boxes of plugin settings for PowerToys Run. Thanks @htcfreek!

Fixed an issue where InfoBars for release notes errors were not displayed properly, and added a retry button. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Workspaces

Fixed an issue where some minimized packaged apps (e.g., Microsoft ToDo, Settings) were not snapshotted.

Documentation

Added the FirefoxBookmark plugin to the list of Third-Party plugins for PowerToys Run. Thanks @8LWXpg!

Added the SVGL third-party plugin to PowerToys Run, enabling users to search, browse, and copy SVG logos. Thanks @SameerJS6!

Added Monaco usage for the Registry Preview.

Development

Updated WinGet configuration file location and extension. Thanks @mdanish-kh !

! Removed the Markdown file bypass to ensure CI runs for commits that only update Markdown files.

Fixed an issue where the default generated file path exceeded the length limit of 260 characters for EnvironmentVariablesUILib.csproj, causing build failures.

Upgraded WindowsAppSDK to 1.6.250205002 and CsWinRT to 2.2.0. Thanks @htcfreek for review!

for review! Upgraded XamlStyler to 3.2501.8 and dotnet-consolidate to 4.2.0. Thanks @davidegiacometti !

! Updated .NET Packages from 9.0.2 to 9.0.3.

Optimized the UI Test Automation Framework and added UI test cases for the Hosts File Editor module.

Added fuzz testing for RegistryPreview.

Added new UI tests for the FancyZones editor, including tests for creating, duplicating, editing, and deleting layouts.

Added telemetry code to measure the module editor open time and evaluate the benefits of applying AOT.

What is PowerToys?

PowerToys was already one of the best free apps on Windows 11. The latest update brings significant improvements to some of the app's best features.

As the name suggests, PowerToys is designed with power users in mind. But many of the features within the app have "siblings" that appear in Windows 11.

You can see the fingerprints of PowerToys throughout Microsoft's operating system. For example, FancyZones and Snap Assist have a lot in common.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors