Updated PowerToys now detects failed PowerShell commands and recommends alternative packages with winget
The 'Command Not Found' module automatically detects failed commands in PowerShell 7.4.
What you need to know
- Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys, bringing it to version 0.77.0.
- The update ships with a new module dubbed Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4, designed to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and recommend a package to install using winget.
- Several bug fixes and improvements are also included.
After bringing new File Explorer add-ons to Windows 11 and Windows 10 users, Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys, bringing it to version 0.77.0. The update ships with a new utility, Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. The module is designed to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4. It's also in place to recommend a package to install using winget.
Additionally, the update also features multiple fixes for bugs affecting the app's user experience as well as general quality-of-life improvements.
Here's the full changelog for the update:
A collection of utilities aimed at power users on Windows, PowerToys continues to integrate new features that improve your experience with the OS.
POWERTOYS V0.77: WHAT'S NEW
Highlights
- New utility: Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module - adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.
- Keyboard manager does not register low level hook if there are no remappings anymore.
- Added support for QOI file type in Peek.
- Added support for loading 3rd-party plugins with additional dependencies in PowerToys Run.
POWERTOYS V0.77: OTHER CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS
General
- Bump WPF-UI package version to fix crashes related to theme changes.
- Fixed typo in version change notification.
- Code improvements and fixed silenced warnings introduced by upgrade to .NET 8.
- Update copyright year for 2024.
- Added setting to disable warning notifications about detecting an application running as Administrator.
AlwaysOnTop
- Show notification when elevated app is in the foreground but AlwaysOnTop is running non-elevated.
Command Not Found
- Added a new utility: A Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. It adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.
Environment Variables
- Fixed issue causing Environment Variables window not to appear as a foreground window.
FancyZones
- Fixed snapping specific apps (e.g. Facebook messenger).
- Fixed behavior of Move newly created windows to current active monitor setting to keep maximize state on moving.
- Fixed issue causing FancyZones Editor layout window to be zoned.
File Explorer add-ons
- Fixed WebView2 based previewers issue caused by the latest WebView update. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
Hosts File Editor
- Fixed issue causing settings not to be preserved on update.
Image Resizer
- Fixed crash caused by WpfUI ThemeWatcher. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
Keyboard Manager
- Do not register low level hook if there are no remappings.
Peek
- Improved icon and title showing for previewed files.
- Added QOI file type support.
PowerToys Run
- Fixed results list UI element height for different maximum number of results value.
- Fixed icon extraction for .lnk files.
- Fixed search box UI glitch when FlowDirection is RightToLeft.
- Fixed theme setting. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed error reporting window UI issue.
- UI improvements and ability to show/hide plugins overview panel.
- Allow interaction with plugin hints.
- Switch to WPF-UI theme manager.
- Fixed issue causing 3rd party plugin's dependencies dll not being loaded properly.
- Added configurable font sizes.
- Changed the text color of plugin hints to improve the contrast when light theme is used.
- Fix scientific notation errors in Calculator plugin.
- Add URI/URL features to Value generator plugin.
Quick Accent
- Moved Greek specific characters from All language set to Greek.
- Add more mathematical symbols.
Settings
- Fixed exception occurring on theme change.
- Fix "What's new" icon.
- Remove obsolete UI Font icon properties.
- OOBE UI improvements.
- XAML Binding improvements.
- Fixed crash caused by ThemeListener constructor exceptions.
Documentation
- Improved docs for adding new languages to monaco.
- Update README.md to directly state x64 & ARM processor in requirements.
- Added Scoop plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
Development
- Adopted XamlStyler for PowerToys Run source code.
- Consolidate Microsoft.Windows.SDK.BuildTools across solution.
- Upgraded Boost's lib to v1.84.
- Upgraded HelixToolkit packages to the latest versions.
- Updated sdl baselines.
The new module is disabled by default, so you'll need to navigate through the settings to enable the feature. What's more, you'll need to install PowerShell 7.4 for the module to function as expected.
If Microsoft PowerToys is installed on your PC, you should've received a notification alerting you to upgrade to the latest version. Alternatively, you can trigger the update manually by launching the app, clicking on General, followed by the Check for Updates, and then the Install Now button.
