Updated PowerToys now detects failed PowerShell commands and recommends alternative packages with winget

What you need to know

Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys, bringing it to version 0.77.0.

The update ships with a new module dubbed Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4, designed to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and recommend a package to install using winget.

Several bug fixes and improvements are also included.

After bringing new File Explorer add-ons to Windows 11 and Windows 10 users, Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys, bringing it to version 0.77.0. The update ships with a new utility, Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. The module is designed to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4. It's also in place to recommend a package to install using winget.

Additionally, the update also features multiple fixes for bugs affecting the app's user experience as well as general quality-of-life improvements.

Here's the full changelog for the update:

POWERTOYS V0.77: WHAT'S NEW

Highlights

New utility: Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module - adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.

Keyboard manager does not register low level hook if there are no remappings anymore.

Added support for QOI file type in Peek.

Added support for loading 3rd-party plugins with additional dependencies in PowerToys Run.

POWERTOYS V0.77: OTHER CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS

General

Bump WPF-UI package version to fix crashes related to theme changes.

Fixed typo in version change notification.

Code improvements and fixed silenced warnings introduced by upgrade to .NET 8.

Update copyright year for 2024.

Added setting to disable warning notifications about detecting an application running as Administrator.

AlwaysOnTop

Show notification when elevated app is in the foreground but AlwaysOnTop is running non-elevated.

Command Not Found

Added a new utility: A Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. It adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.

Environment Variables

Fixed issue causing Environment Variables window not to appear as a foreground window.

FancyZones

Fixed snapping specific apps (e.g. Facebook messenger).

Fixed behavior of Move newly created windows to current active monitor setting to keep maximize state on moving.

Fixed issue causing FancyZones Editor layout window to be zoned.

File Explorer add-ons

Fixed WebView2 based previewers issue caused by the latest WebView update. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)

Hosts File Editor

Fixed issue causing settings not to be preserved on update.

Image Resizer

Fixed crash caused by WpfUI ThemeWatcher. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)

Keyboard Manager

Do not register low level hook if there are no remappings.

Peek

Improved icon and title showing for previewed files.

Added QOI file type support.

PowerToys Run

Fixed results list UI element height for different maximum number of results value.

Fixed icon extraction for .lnk files.

Fixed search box UI glitch when FlowDirection is RightToLeft.

Fixed theme setting. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)

Fixed error reporting window UI issue.

UI improvements and ability to show/hide plugins overview panel.

Allow interaction with plugin hints.

Switch to WPF-UI theme manager.

Fixed issue causing 3rd party plugin's dependencies dll not being loaded properly.

Added configurable font sizes.

Changed the text color of plugin hints to improve the contrast when light theme is used.

Fix scientific notation errors in Calculator plugin.

Add URI/URL features to Value generator plugin.

Quick Accent

Moved Greek specific characters from All language set to Greek.

Add more mathematical symbols.

Settings

Fixed exception occurring on theme change.

Fix "What's new" icon.

Remove obsolete UI Font icon properties.

OOBE UI improvements.

XAML Binding improvements.

Fixed crash caused by ThemeListener constructor exceptions.

Documentation

Improved docs for adding new languages to monaco.

Update README.md to directly state x64 & ARM processor in requirements.

Added Scoop plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.

Development

Adopted XamlStyler for PowerToys Run source code.

Consolidate Microsoft.Windows.SDK.BuildTools across solution.

Upgraded Boost's lib to v1.84.

Upgraded HelixToolkit packages to the latest versions.

Updated sdl baselines.

The new module is disabled by default, so you'll need to navigate through the settings to enable the feature. What's more, you'll need to install PowerShell 7.4 for the module to function as expected.

If Microsoft PowerToys is installed on your PC, you should've received a notification alerting you to upgrade to the latest version. Alternatively, you can trigger the update manually by launching the app, clicking on General, followed by the Check for Updates, and then the Install Now button.