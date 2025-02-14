PowerToys will soon have native integration with the best Windows 11 tool you should be using

Previously you've needed a third-party plugin to use winget commands in PowerToys Run, but that's about to change.

I love the Windows Package Manager (also referred to as winget) so, so much. I also love PowerToys, they're my number one and two recommended Windows 11 tools you should be using. Now, finally, they are coming together as one.

As revealed by Microsoft's Kayla Cinnamon, the PowerToys team is currently cooking up a delicious integration.

Reunited with the Windows Terminal devs and we're cooking up something new. Here's a sneak peek of installing a winget package through a new utility coming soon to PowerToys:P.S. this is live working code, courtesy of @zadjii 😉 pic.twitter.com/HnzQeZNHpmFebruary 13, 2025

With the new feature, you'll be able to search for and install packages via winget from within the PowerToys Run window. This isn't a completely new idea, I've previously covered a third-party plugin that offered similar functionality.

The difference here, though, and it's an important one, is that it looks far simpler to use for those who aren't so familiar with winget. With the plugin I've been using, you still need to know basic winget syntax and type it out to execute the commands. With this official integration, it looks like all you'll need to do is search for what you want to install, and simply install it. No additional commands required.

This is pretty huge, and yet one more reason to abandon using the Microsoft Store app or the web browser to get your software. Winget doesn't host anything, it merely runs from a manifest which tells the tool where on the internet to go and get the files needed. Even from the Microsoft Store, if that's where they live.

Probably the only thing I don't like about using winget is the clunky syntax for installing packages. For example, on Ubuntu the command would be "apt install gimp" whereas on winget it's "winget install gimp.gimp." It's just not quite as intuitive. This new integration with PowerToys looks like it'll be super simple, and I'm looking forward to trying it out.

Alas, there's no timeline on when it might be released, but the PowerToys team usuallu pushes out an update at least once a month, so hopefully it's not too far away.