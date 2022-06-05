Binge the latest shows with $150 off this Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV

Need a new screen to hook up your Xbox console to? Or just looking for something you can stream your favorite shows from? Grab this Hisense 65U8G 65-inch 4K Smart TV while it's on sale for just $848 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a huge discount off its regular price. It has been selling for around $1,000 since last year with some jumps as high as $1,230. It has never dropped below that price until this deal.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV $1,000 $848 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



You get 4K resolution, Android's smart platform, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. It even works with Amazon Alexa for voice control. Plus it's down to the lowest price we've seen.

This Hisense TV could become your new gaming display, and even if it doesn't you can surely use it to stream all of your favorite shows from a variety of apps. Hisense TVs are actually quite good these days, and this one has a ton of technology built into it that makes it good for just about any use. All you have to decide is where and how you want to use it.



The system includes 4K pixel resolution, but it is also enhanced with Hisense's ULED technology that helps boost its color, brightness, and more. Everything will look better, and the Quantum Dot tech improves the color gamut so you have over a billion shades. Your colors will be more accurate and more brilliant.



In addition to all of that, the TV includes Ultra Motion to remove noise that impacts moving objects and tends to make things look blurry when the action gets intense. It has a native refresh rate of 120Hz as well, which already helps keep the picture smooth and is one of the reasons this set would be great for gaming.



Other tech includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive HDR support and improved audio. IMAX Enhanced combines a lot of powerful tech for a more cinematic viewing experience. You get Android's smart platform to easily access all your favorite streaming apps and binge your favorite shows. Plus, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can control the TV with your voice.