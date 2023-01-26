This 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV has dropped by $100 for the first time this year

You can save $100 on the Hisense 75U6H 75-inch 4K TV at Amazon thanks to this drop down to $698. It's a wonderful discount that matches the lowest we've seen for this already well-priced television. The last time it dropped this low was during last year's holiday sales, so it has been well over a month.

You get so many great features with this TV for whatever you're trying to do with it. It'd be excellent for streaming and binging or for gaming with an Xbox console. It has fantastic image quality for the price so everything looks good, too. It's one of the better models in this price range, which makes today's deal a bargain if you're in the market for a new big screen.

The 4K pixel resolution uses a tech from Hisense called ULED that helps boost color, contrast, and brightness. It has Quantum Dot tech as well, which means more accurate colors and a billion combinations to choose from when trying to get the picture just right. Add on other great buzzwords like full array local dimming and 600 nits of peak brightness, and whether or not you truly know what those mean you can rest assured they are wonderful additions.

The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR for better image quality, Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound, and has a Game Mode Plus option that helps minimize input lag and reduce screen tear.

The Hisense TV also has Google TV for access to tons of streaming apps. It works with Google Assistant, which is built right into the TV, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can control it (and your smart home) with just your voice.