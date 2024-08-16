This new PowerToys feature could save you from hours of monotony

What you need to know

PowerToys will soon have a Workspaces feature that lets you create a shortcut that opens a group of apps in a layout of your choosing.

Workspaces supports multiple monitors, and you can customize which screens and apps are included in a layout.

While the feature is in testing, it is known as "App Layouts."

Workspaces should ship soon in the upcoming PowerToys update that brings the app to version 0.84.

Microsoft is putting the final touches on a new feature in PowerToys that will let you launch a group of apps arranged in a specific way. When the feature ships with PowerToys version 0.84, it will be called "Workspaces," but while it's in testing the feature is referred to as "App Layouts."

Workspaces lets you capture a specific layout of apps, such as having one app take up the left half of your screen and two other apps being split on the right half vertically. You can then save that layout and create a shortcut to launch those apps in your preferred arrangement. The feature supports complex features as well, such as launching an app into a specific state.

The layouts you create can extend across multiple monitors or a single screen. When you capture a layout, you can customize which apps and monitors are included with the layout.

"The goal of app layouts is really to allow you as a developer to get into your workspaces and your workflows easier with just one click and get your desktop all set up with just one click,” explained Microsoft Product Manager Connor Plante in a YouTube video discussing Microsoft developer tools that was spotted by Neowin. The App Layouts section starts at the 39:46 mark of the video.

The most recent release of PowerToys is version 0.83, so Microsoft should release version 0.84 of the app soon.

PowerToys | Free at GitHub | Free at Microsoft Store This collection of utilities includes a large library of features to enhance the Windows experience. PowerToys is designed with power users in mind, but it has handy features for people who just use their PC for everyday computing too.

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

Best free Windows 11 app

There are a lot of Windows 11 apps available, but PowerToys is one of the first ones I install on any PC. The app is versatile, powerful, and enhances the overall computing experience. PowerToys Run is a launcher that you can use to open apps and somewhat replace the Start menu. Mouse Without Borders lets you use a single mouse and keyboard to control multiple monitors. FancyZones is a must-have if you have an ultrawide monitor or a large display. Those are just a few of the utilities in the app.

One of my favorite things about PowerToys is that it is all about getting things done. The app doesn't make you jump through hoops or feature a lot of frills. Instead, it has a massive collection of tools that you can use to be productive. I use Image Resizer all the time, and it has saved me a ton of time over the years. I fully expect Workspaces to do the same.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each day when I open my computer I open Slack, AirTable, and several Microsoft Edge tabs. I lay these out across multiple monitors and have that setup as my home base throughout the day. It doesn't take long, but I do need to move my apps around each time I start my PC. Workspaces should streamline that process to a single click (or double-click if you prefer).