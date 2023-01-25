Facebook Messenger adds support for the Widgets Panel on Windows 11

What you need to know

A new Windows 11 preview build is now available in the Insider Dev Channel.

Today's build is 25284 and adds support for Facebook Messenger in the Widgets Panel.

There are also a handful of fixes and minor improvements to test.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 25284 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel today, which includes support for a new Facebook Messenger widget in the Widgets Panel. Sadly, today's build is not available on ARM64 devices due to a bug that causes issues when booting.

The new Facebook Messenger widget can be accessed once Insiders in the Dev Channel update the app to the latest version via the Microsoft Store. From there, you can pin the Facebook Messenger widget in the Widgets Panel just like any other Windows Widget currently.

Here's the changelog for today's build:

Changelog for build 25284

(Image credit: Microsoft)