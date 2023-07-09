Get Keepa extension on your browser to find best Prime Day deals in 2023

This year the Amazon Prime Day sales event will happen on July 11 and 12, and if you want to make sure you'll be grabbing the best deals, you must use the Keepa extension on your browser.

Keepa is a freemium service that tracks Amazon prices. The service offers a mobile app, but the best way to use it is with the extension available for the major browsers (Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and others), as it embeds the price history details on the product page that help you make a more informed decision.

Although you can use Keepa to track virtually any product on Amazon, you will still need an Amazon Prime subscription to grab the products at Prime Day prices. The membership costs $139 per year, but if you only plan to shop big during the sales event, you can pay for a month for $14.99. The membership will not only give you access to exclusive deals, but it also comes with various other perks, including free and faster shipping, access to Amazon Prime Video, Music and gaming stream services, and many other perks.

If this will be your first time signing up, the company also offers a free trial that unlocks all the benefits, including access to the deals of Prime Day, and later, you can decide to continue or cancel the subscription.

This how-to guide will walk you through the steps to track Amazon prices during Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime free 30-day trial Enjoy all the benefits of exclusive discounts during Prime Day, and cancel anytime. If you decide to stay, it's $14.99/month (plus tax) after the trial. Includes extra benefits like free games via Prime Gaming and more bonus content for subscribers.

How to get Keepa on Edge, Chrome, or Firefox

You can install the Keepa extension on your preferred browser using the following instructions.

Microsoft Edge

To install Keepa on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store to install Keepa. Click the Get button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button.

Google Chrome

To add Keepa to Chrome, use these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Open the Chrome Web Store. Click the Add to Chrome button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button.

Mozilla Firefox

To install Keepa in Firefox, use these steps:

Open Mozilla Firefox. Open the Firefox Add-Ons store. Click the Add to Firefox button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add button.

Once you complete the steps, the Keepa extension will install on the browser, and you can start using it to check products during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales event.

How to check price history on Amazon with Keepa

To check the price history for Amazon products, use these steps:

Open Amazon in your browser. Sign in with your Amazon account (if applicable). Open the product page to purchase during Prime Day. Check the information block below the product description. Click the Price history tab.

(Image credit: Future)

The "Price history" tab includes a graph with the price history of the product from Amazon and third-party retailers. However, on Prime Day, you only want to pay attention to the "orange" graph that provides information on the product sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

The "light purple" graph surfaces the price history of third-party seller products, and the "dark" graph shows the price for used items.

You can always toggle the views using the options on the right side to focus on the price history of a specific type of seller.

Furthermore, the extension offers other pricing data, such as from Amazon Warehouse deals, third-party sellers with fulfillment by the merchant with different conditions and more.

On the bottom-right, you'll also find the settings to change the price range, and depending on the product, you can choose the "day," "week," "three months," and the "all" option.

After reviewing the data, it'll be possible to determine whether the discount represents a deal since the previous price dropped or if Amazon is comparing the deal with the original price, which may not be a good deal if the same product had a similar price days before Prime Day.

How to track prices on Amazon with Keepa

When using Keepa, it's a good idea to create an account if you want to track prices and receive alters after Amazon lowers the price of the product.

Create account

To create a Keepa account to track prices during the Amazon Prime Day event, use these steps:

Open Keepa on the web. Click the Register button in the top-right. Click the Register tab. Confirm the account details. Click the Register button.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, you will be able to set up price trackers for virtually any product available on Amazon.

Create tracker

To track product with Keepa, use these steps:

Open Amazon on the web. Sign in with your account information (if applicable). Search for a specific product on Amazon — for example, Surface Laptop 5 or Dell XPS 13 laptop. Click the Track product tab below the product description. In the orange setting, confirm the price to pay for the product sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick tip: You can also use the "Buy Box" setting to monitor the most completive offers. In addition, you can use use the light blue and gray settings to monitor the process for new and used products from third-party sellers.

Select the Advanced option for the tracking mode at the bottom of the tab. (Optional) In the pink setting, specify the desired price for a lightning deal.

Quick note: On Amazon, a lightning deal is a promotion that lasts for a limited period. Typically, during Prime Day, Amazon offers many lightning deals.

Use the Track for setting and select how long to track the product price.

Quick tip: If you want to track only Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals, choose the "2 weeks" option.

Click the Start tracking button.

After you complete the steps, the online service will monitor the Amazon prices, and as soon as it reaches your desired amount, you'll receive an email alert. You can always repeat the steps to create trackers for other products.

Also, you can check your Keepa account to review all the items you're tracking. While in the account, you can sort and filter items and customize the view using the left navigation pane options. You can even delete trackers when you no longer need them.

How to change tracking settings with Keepa

Keepa also allows you to customize some settings to get the most out of the experience.

To change the Keepa extension settings, use these steps:

Open Keepa on the web. Sign in with your account details (if applicable). Click the user account menu in the top-right and select the Settings option. Click the Website tab. Under the "Chart appearance" section, you can customize several settings, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Graphs to show — Specifies which sellers to show in the "Pricing history" tab by default.

Specifies which sellers to show in the "Pricing history" tab by default. Range — Configures the default time range for the price history.

Configures the default time range for the price history. Filter extreme values — Removes extremely high prices from the historical data.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Tracking settings" section, you can customize various tracking settings, including:

Tracking mode — Changes the tracking mode to "Basic," which only tracks prices. The "Advanced" option enables you to set additional monitoring settings. If you plan to make purchases during Prime Day 2023, use the Advanced option.

Changes the tracking mode to which only tracks prices. The option enables you to set additional monitoring settings. If you plan to make purchases during Prime Day 2023, use the option. Desired price reduction preset — Sets the default percentage reduction price when creating a tracker.

Sets the default percentage reduction price when creating a tracker. Merchants to prefill with desired prices — Automatically configure prices when preferred sellers.

Automatically configure prices when preferred sellers. Track for — Sets the default time range when creating a new tracker.

Sets the default time range when creating a new tracker. Alter rearm timer — Enable alerts after the price already reaches the desired low price.

(Optional) Under the "Add-on settings" section, you can customize various style aspects of the extension, such as vertical and horizontal sizes, default view, and more. Click the Notifications tab. Choose the options to receive notification alerts — for instance, email, telegram, web push notifications, or RSS feed.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the new settings will apply to your account.

Since Keepa is a web browser extension, the instructions will work on any platform that supports Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Opera, including Windows 11, 10, macOS, and Linux.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: