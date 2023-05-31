You can grab Windows 11 Pro for 79% off right now (if you're fast enough)

What you need to know

A limited-time offer for Windows 11 Pro is available for just $39.99 from Lifehacker.

The discount is valid until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Windows 11 Pro has advanced security features perfect for data protection.

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 but couldn’t simply because of the stiff price point, then you’re in luck. Users can get a Windows 11 Pro key for $39.99 from Lifehacker for a limited period, down from $199.

This is an excellent bargain for power users looking to do a little more out of the operating system. With a Windows 11 Pro, you’ll get exclusive access to features like Group Policy, Enterprise State Roaming, and Kiosk mode, among many others. You can incorporate all these nifty features into your workflow, ultimately enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Windows 11 Pro | $199 $39.99 at LifeHacker Microsoft's latest edition of the flagship operating system features an updated design, new features, and a renewed interest in modernizing the desktop UX at the cost of some classic Windows functionality.

And while Windows 11 Home ships with almost all the features in Windows 11 Pro, the latter is a better option, especially for power users looking for more sophisticated security features.

As you might already know, Windows 11 Pro ships with Bitlocker device encryption and Windows Information Protection. Therefore, users can leverage these capabilities to better safeguard their data from unauthorized parties and encrypt devices if needed.

Compared to Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro is far superior in security features and is an excellent fit for large organizations.

At just $39.99, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Windows 11 Pro activation key, which can be used across three devices. It is worth noting that this offer is valid till May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT though the price point may be subject to change at any moment without notice.