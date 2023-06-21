Massive Windows 11 update rolls out to Insiders — here's what's new

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22621.1926 just rolled out to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The update includes a massive list of changes that will make their way to everyone in the Windows 11 Moment 3 update.

Moment 3 is expected to ship to general users at some point in the near future.

Windows 11 Moment 3 is the next big update for Microsoft's operating system. The update brings several features to PCs, including an updated Widgets Board, improved Voice Access, and updates to notifications and the Taskbar. The Moment 3 update is expected to ship to general users in the coming months. In preparation for the rollout, Microsoft shipped a major update to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week.

The change log for this build is massive. It includes several features that will ship with the Windows 11 Moment 3 update. Some of the features started rolling out to Insider gradually last month, but they're now available for more people in the Release Preview Channel.

Here's everything that's new, as listed by Microsoft:

Build 22621.1926: What's new

New! This update improves several simplified Chinese fonts and the Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) to support GB18030-2022. You can enter and display characters from conformance level 1 or 2 using the additions to Microsoft Yahei, Simsun, and Dengxian. This update now supports Unicode Extensions E and F in the Simsun Ext-B font. This meets the requirements for level 3.

This update improves several simplified Chinese fonts and the Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) to support GB18030-2022. You can enter and display characters from conformance level 1 or 2 using the additions to Microsoft Yahei, Simsun, and Dengxian. This update now supports Unicode Extensions E and F in the Simsun Ext-B font. This meets the requirements for level 3. New! This update expands the roll out of notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. A Microsoft account is what connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature gives you quick access to important account-related notifications.

This update expands the roll out of notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. A Microsoft account is what connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature gives you quick access to important account-related notifications. New! This update improves the sharing of a local file in File Explorer with Microsoft Outlook contacts. You now have the option to quickly email the file to yourself. In addition, loading your contacts from Outlook is better. This feature is not available for files stored in Microsoft OneDrive folders. OneDrive has its own sharing functionality.

This update improves the sharing of a local file in File Explorer with Microsoft Outlook contacts. You now have the option to quickly email the file to yourself. In addition, loading your contacts from Outlook is better. This feature is not available for files stored in Microsoft OneDrive folders. OneDrive has its own sharing functionality. New! This update adds many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. For more information, see Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

This update adds many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. For more information, see Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. New! With this update, you can now authenticate across Microsoft clouds. This feature also satisfies Conditional Access checks if they are needed.

With this update, you can now authenticate across Microsoft clouds. This feature also satisfies Conditional Access checks if they are needed. New! This update adds live captions for the following languages: Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) French (France, Canada) German Italian Japanese Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal) Spanish Danish English (Ireland, other English dialects) Korean

This update adds live captions for the following languages: To turn on live captions, use the WIN + Ctrl + L keyboard shortcut. You can also use the Quick Settings accessibility flyout menu. When you turn it on for the first time, Windows will ask you to download the required speech recognition support. Speech recognition support might not be available in your preferred language, or you might want support in other languages. You can download speech recognition support from Settings > Time & Language > Language & region . To learn more, see Use live captions to better understand audio.

> > . To learn more, see Use live captions to better understand audio. New! This update redesigns the in-app voice access command help page. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations. The search bar allows you to quickly find commands. The new categories provide further guidance. You can access the command help page on the voice access bar from Help > View all commands or use the voice access command “what can I say?” Note that the help page might not include all commands. Also, the supplementary information might be inaccurate. We plan to update this in the future. For a list of all Voice Access commands, see Use voice access to control your PC & author text with your voice.

This update redesigns the in-app voice access command help page. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations. The search bar allows you to quickly find commands. The new categories provide further guidance. You can access the command help page on the voice access bar from > or use the voice access command “what can I say?” Note that the help page might not include all commands. Also, the supplementary information might be inaccurate. We plan to update this in the future. For a list of all Voice Access commands, see Use voice access to control your PC & author text with your voice. New! This update adds voice access command support for the following English dialects: English (United Kingdom) English (India) English (New Zealand) English (Canada) English (Australia)

This update adds voice access command support for the following English dialects: When you turn on voice access for the first time, Windows will ask you to download a speech model. You might not find a speech model that matches your display language. You can still use voice access in English (US). You can always choose a different language from Settings > Language on the voice access bar.

> on the voice access bar. New! This update adds new text selection and editing voice access commands. Some examples are in the table.

Swipe to scroll horizontally To do this Say this Select a range of text in the text box “Select from [text 1] to [text 2]”, e.g., “Select from have to voice access” Delete all the text in a text box “Delete all” Apply bold, underline, or italic formatting for the selected text or the last dictated text “Bold that,” “Underline that,” “Italicize that”