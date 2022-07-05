Microsoft brings new 'Suggested Actions' feature to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out new Windows 11 preview builds in the Beta Channel.

There's two builds, 22621 and 22622 which differ slightly.

22621 has fixes but new features disabled, 22622 has fixes and new features.

It's time for more Windows 11 preview builds, though today's ones are a little confusing. Microsoft is rolling out TWO new preview builds for Insiders in the Beta Channel, build 22621 and 22622 with are both very similar, but slightly different in key ways. Microsoft is testing the rollout of new features in build 22622, but is only rolling out fixes in build 22621.

Build 22622 is an artificial build that's delivered via an enablement package, similar to the last several Windows 10 feature updates. 22622 sits on top of 22621, but has a number of additional features enabled that aren't available to users running 22621. Microsoft says it's doing this to test the enablement package experience on Windows 11.

Notably, 22622 introduces the new "Suggested Actions" feature that rolled out to the Dev Channel a handful of weeks ago. With this feature enabled, users will see a contextual drop down appear when copying dates or phone numbers, providing quick actions to common tasks related to those bits of data.

Changelog for build 22622.290

Windows Insiders can try out a new feature in this build for making everyday tasks quicker in Windows 11 through inline suggested actions. When you copy a date, time, or phone number, Windows will suggest actions relevant to you such as creating calendar events or making phone calls with your favorite apps. This feature is currently only available to Windows Insiders in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Starting with today’s build, we have begun enabling OneDrive Standalone 100GB subscriptions in the Accounts page within Settings, similar to the Microsoft 365 subscriptions. This will allow you to view your recurring billing, payment method, and OneDrive storage usage within Windows 11. Additionally, if you are close to or above your OneDrive storage limit, you will be informed on the same page.

Middle clicking a folder in the body of File Explorer will now open it in a new tab.

The row of tabs should now be included in the keyboard focus cycle when pressing Tab or F6. Once focus is in the tab row, you can use left or right arrow keys to navigate through them.

Fixed an issue where the tab order when using CTRL + Tab would be wrong if you’d rearranged the tabs in File Explorer.

Made some adjustments for when “Display the full path in title bar” is enabled, to ensure that the folder name is always visible.

Fixed a scaling issue which could result in the tabs being unexpectedly large.

Right clicking a tab and then clicking somewhere else in File Explorer should dismiss the context menu more reliably now.

Changes and fixes for both 22622.290 and 22621.290: