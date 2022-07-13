Microsoft experiments with new search buttons on the Taskbar in latest Windows 11 Dev Channel build

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 build 25158 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Today's build includes notification badges for the Widgets button.

It also features experimental new search buttons on the Taskbar for some testers.

It's time for another Windows 11 preview build to grace Microsoft's Insider Dev Channel. Today's build is 25158, and features a handful of notable changes and experiments that Microsoft rolling out to some Insiders. The first notable change is with the Widgets panel, which will now present notification badges on the Taskbar when breaking news alerts go live.

The other notable change in this build is a new experimental UI for how the search button presents itself on the Taskbar. Microsoft is testing three new designs, the first being a traditional search icon, the second being a short search bar, and the third being a slightly longer search bar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft says these are only experiments, and if they go down poorly with testers Microsoft will revert them back to the current design. Lastly, Microsoft is removing the search bar widget from the desktop, as it says it has concluded that experiment. It doesn't say whether said feature will return in the future.

Build 25158 changelog: