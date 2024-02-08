Microsoft finally fixed this one annoying Copilot bug in Windows 11 for multi-display users, but those on Windows 10 need to wait

What you need to know

Microsoft has finally patched the issue, causing desktop icons to jump between displays on Windows 11.

Consequently, the company lifted the compatibility hold it had placed that prevented users from upgrading to Windows 11, version 23H2, and accessing Windows Copilot.

The fix isn't available for affected Windows 10 users, though Microsoft is working on it.

Microsoft has finally issued a fix for the issue, causing desktop icons to move sporadically and jump between displays on Windows 11. The company pointed out that the issue occurred when users attempted to use Copilot in Windows (especially those with a multimonitor configuration). As a result, Microsoft placed a compatibility hold, which prevented affected users from upgrading to Windows 11, version 23H2, or accessing Copilot.

Luckily, the issue has been resolved "on the service-side for Windows 11, version 23H2 on devices with updates released January 9, 2024, or later," as indicated by Microsoft (via Neowin). This means affected users can now upgrade to Windows 11, version 23H2, and access Windows Copilot.

According to Microsoft:

"This issue was resolved on the service-side for Windows 11, version 23H2 on devices with updates released January 9, 2024 or later. Non-managed consumer Windows devices with no other compatibility hold should now have Copilot for Windows available. The safeguard hold has been removed as of February 7, 2024. Eligible Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices with no other safeguards should now be able to upgrade to Windows 11, version 23H2."

The company points out that Windows 11, version 23H2 might not be available for some of the affected users immediately. It added that it might take up to 48 hours for the update to be available in some cases, though restarting the device might help.

The fix isn't available for Windows 10

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

It's worth noting that this fix isn't available for affected Windows 10 users, though Microsoft says that it's currently working on a fix and should be able to resolve this issue soon. Therefore, if you're still running Windows 10 version 22H2 on your device and have a multimonitor configuration, it's possible that you might not be able to access Copilot.