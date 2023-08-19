Microsoft just gave Windows 11 Insider builds a new expiration date

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 23526 to Insiders in the Dev Channel this week. The update includes a few changes and improvements, such as an improved casting experience and the OS no longer showing a blank box when a file lacks a rich thumbnail preview. The build also ships several fixes.

While not a new feature, it's important to note that Microsoft set a new expiration date for Insider builds released to the Dev Channel. Assuming you're running Build 23526 or an upcoming future release to the Dev Channel, the build will not expire until September 15, 2024. This is normal procedure for Microsoft but is still noteworthy.

Microsoft outlined what's changed, improved, and fixed in a blog post:

Build 23526: Changes & Improvements

General

Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Dev Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 23526. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Dev Channel.

Start menu

For files that do not have rich thumbnail previews that can be provided, it will no longer show a blank preview area. This is part of the work for rich thumbnail previews (tooltips) for cloud files on Start that began rolling out with Build 23511.

Cast

Building off the Cast improvements introduced with Build 23516, we have updated the Cast flyout in Quick Settings with additional support for you in case you face any trouble discovering nearby displays, fixing connections, and more.

Narrator