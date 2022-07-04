Microsoft OneDrive Windows 11 makeover shown off in leaked images

What you need to know

Leaked images of an updated OneDrive client for Windows 11 show a revamped design for the application.

The settings section of the OneDrive client now aligns visually with Windows 11, featuring rounded corners, transparency effects, and other UI elements that are seen throughout the operating system.

It appears to be simply a visual overhaul with no new features.

Microsoft's OneDrive client for Windows isn't the most dated first-party app on the operating system, but it's certainly showing its age. If you check out our OneDrive beginner's guide, you'll see quite a few older UI elements. That could soon change, as a revamped version of the OneDrive client for Windows has leaked online.

Twitter user Florian obtained a copy of the updated OneDrive client and shared images of the app's revamped settings section. The app now aligns with Windows 11 visually, featuring rounded corners, transparency effects, fonts, and other elements that fit in with Microsoft's newest operating system.

Onedrive settings were fully redone ! #Windowsinsiders pic.twitter.com/t7Qn28WAHZJuly 3, 2022 See more

From what can be seen in the leaks, this is merely a visual overhaul to the OneDrive client on Windows 11. That will likely be fine for most users, as the app works well.

Florian clarified that the version they showed off is a Microsoft internal build of OneDrive. As such, you should download it at your own risk. Additionally, the update is in its early stages, so the final product that ships may be different from what was shown off in the leaks.

If you'd like to try out the app, you can get it through this link, but be aware that it's a direct download link and will automatically download the OneDrive client.

While Insiders won't get the version of the app shown off in these leaked images just yet, you can follow our guide on how to get Insider previews of OneDrive to try out new and experimental features.