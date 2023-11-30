Microsoft REALLY doesn't want you to use the Windows 10 taskbar on Windows 11

What you need to know

The latest Insider build of Windows 11 includes a hidden feature that prevents the operating system from showing the Windows 10 taskbar.

Windows 11 has a new taskbar compared to its predecessor, but the Windows 10 taskbar can be forced to appear through third-party applications, at least until recently.

Starting with Windows 11 Build 26002, Explorer will crash or the Windows 11 taskbar will load when attempting to make the Windows 10 taskbar appear.

Microsoft wants you to move on from the Windows 10 taskbar, or at least that's what the company's latest actions suggest. Windows 11 Build 26002 recently shipped to Insiders in the Canary Channel. Starting with that update, Windows 11 will prevent you from showing the Windows 10 taskbar, even if you use a third-party application like StartAllBack or ExplorerPatcher.

PhantomOcean3 explained on X (formerly Twitter) how the hidden feature works. The feature, called, DisableWin10Taskbar simply stops the Windows 10 taskbar from appearing at all. Attempting to show the Windows 10 taskbar either makes Explorer crash or shows the Windows 11 taskbar.

Build 26002 has a new velocity feature: DisableWin10Taskbar, 42537950When enabled, it, as the name suggests, prevents the Windows 10 taskbar from loading. (explorer crashes or just loads the Win11 taskbar when trying to load it with ExplorerPatcher) pic.twitter.com/OcPVRpSXoFNovember 29, 2023 See more

The fact that the Windows 10 taskbar is hidden within Windows 11 at all is a little strange, though not too surprising. Windows 11 has a long list of legacy components and lines of code dating back decades. When I spoke with Uno Platform about porting the Windows calculator to Android, they confirmed that the Windows calculator has code from the 1990s.

Earlier this year, a bug in Windows 11 caused some customization apps to break. Microsoft has since fixed that bug, but it appears the company wants to close the door on the Windows 10 taskbar.

If you really want to customize the look of Windows 11, you should look at Start11 from Stardock. I recently interviewed Stardock's Brad Wardell about a broad range of topics, including how the company uses AI to generate voices in Galactic Civilization IV: Supernova. During our talk, Wardell explained that Stardock is immune from many changes to Windows 11 that affect customization apps. Since Start11 doesn't use the Windows 10 taskbar, it's not affected by the change seen in Windows 11 Build 26002.