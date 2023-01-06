Microsoft rolls out a pair of Windows 11 Insider Builds to Beta Channel to kick off 2023

What you need to know

A pair of Windows 11 Insider builds were shipped to the Beta Channel this week.

The changes in the updates are relatively minor, such as the corners of search within Start being rounded.

Microsoft shipped a pair of Windows 11 updates to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week. They're the first Beta Channel builds of 2023. As has been the case for quite some time, Microsoft ships two builds to the Beta Channel, one that has new features off by default and another with new features enabled. In this week's case, Build 22623.1095 has experimental features turned on while Build 22621.1095 does not.

The changes in the latest builds of Windows 11 are minor. The search box within the Start menu now has rounded corners. Quick Assist has also been moved out of Windows Tools to make it easier to find in the All apps list.

Microsoft outlines all of the changes in a recent blog post.

Build 22621.1095 & 22623.1095: Changes and improvements

Start

The search box design in the Start menu has been updated with more rounded corners to reflect the design of the search box on the taskbar.

Build 22621.1095 & Build 22623.1095: Fixes

Search on the Taskbar

We’ve made improvements to reliability to fix some crashes and the performance of animations and transitions.

We fixed the issue causing the search box on taskbar to not render correctly and display visual artifacts.

We fixed the issue causing layout issues with right-to-left display languages like Arabic.

Other fixes

New! We changed the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you installed this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates would display on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates On that page, you could control which optional updates you wanted to install.

We changed the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you installed this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates would display on the On that page, you could control which optional updates you wanted to install. We fixed an issue that affected Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC). They stopped responding when they handled Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

We fixed an issue that might have occurred when the Input Method Editor (IME) was active. Applications might have stopped responding when you used the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

We fixed an issue that affected conhost.exe. It stopped responding.

It stopped responding. We fixed an issue that affected how fast you could copy items from a network to a local computer. For some users, the copy speed was slower than expected.

We fixed an issue that affected certain systems that had firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stopped you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

We fixed a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affected COM+ applications.

We fixed an issue that affected devices that were subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF) (opens in new tab) . Some applications stopped responding or did not open. These included Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

. Some applications stopped responding or did not open. These included Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader. We fixed an issue that affected searchindexer.exe. It randomly stopped you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stopped you from signing in or signing out. We fixed an issue that might have occurred when you converted or reconverted Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) app. The cursor might have moved to the wrong location when you typed.

We fixed an issue that affected mstsc.exe . It stopped responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

. It stopped responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection. We fixed an issue that might have affected FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might have returned the wrong window handle.

or . They might have returned the wrong window handle. We fixed an issue that affected picture files you found using search on the taskbar. This issue stopped you from opening those pictures.

Build 22623.1095: Changes

Moved Quick Assist out of Windows Tools so it displays directly in the Start menu’s All apps list and is easier to find.

Build 22623.1095: Fixes

Taskbar & System Tray

Fixed a couple issues which could result in the top half of the taskbar getting clipped.

Start

Fixed an issue where the uninstall app dialog might not display correctly in the Start menu in certain cases, making the buttons inaccessible.

Task Manager