Microsoft sneaks out a rare Tuesday Windows 11 Insider build

What you need to know

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1755 and 22624.1755 rolled out to the Beta Channel today.

Build 22624.1755 has new features on by default while Build 22621.1755 does not.

Neither of today's builds include new features, however, as they focus on fixes.

Microsoft released a pair of Windows 11 Insider builds to the Beta Channel today. Neither of the builds include new features, so the updates are relatively minor. They are, however, at least a tad noteworthy because they rolled out on a Tuesday. Microsoft frequently ships builds on Wednesdays.

Apart from their unusual release date, the builds are not very exciting. They include several fixes, such as an update that prevents the Settings app from crashing when trying to uninstall an app while using grid view.

You can install the builds through Windows Update if you're enrolled to be a Beta Channel Insider.

Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft.

Build 22624.1755: Fixes

Settings

Settings should no longer crash when attempting to uninstall an app while using grid view.

Input

Fixed an issue where the Pinyin IME’s insert text button wasn’t displaying correctly in some cases.

Build 22621.1755 & Build 22624.1755: Fixes

This update addresses a race condition in Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS). The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) might stop responding. This occurs when the system processes multiple local account operations at the same time. The access violation error code is 0xc0000005.

Known issues

Search on the Taskbar

If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back.

Widgets