Microsoft testing store improvements on Windows 11, including smarter update experience

What you need to know

Microsoft recently rolled out Windows 11 Build 25131 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The build improves the Microsoft Store in several ways, including how it handles app updates.

Android app support for the pop-up store experience and native ARM64 support for the Microsoft Store are also part of the latest update.

Microsoft is testing several improvements to the Microsoft Store, including native ARM64 support and a more logical update experience. The changes appear in Windows 11 Build 25131, which shipped to Insiders in the Dev Channel on Friday, June 3, 2022. The update also has a handful of bug fixes and general improvements.

After updating to Build 25131, the Microsoft Store will hold off on updating apps that are currently in use. At the moment, an app will be shut down by the Microsoft Store to install an update, which could result in a loss of work. PC users can manually update their apps later at a time that's convenient.

The Microsoft Store also gained native ARM64 support in the build, which should result in better performance on devices like the Surface Pro X.

Here are all of the changes to the store in the latest Insider Build of Windows 11, as outlined by Microsoft:

Native Arm64 support : We’ve improved the Microsoft Store app experience on ARM64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.

: We’ve improved the Microsoft Store app experience on ARM64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app. Improved app updates: We improved updates when clicking Update buttons in the Microsoft Store. We’ll skip over apps that you have open, so you don’t lose any important work. You can manually update the apps later.

We improved updates when clicking Update buttons in the Microsoft Store. We’ll skip over apps that you have open, so you don’t lose any important work. You can manually update the apps later. Improved Android apps support for the pop-up store experience: When you’re browsing the web, you might discover a new app. If it’s available in the Microsoft Store, we’ll show you a pop-up experience to help you install it. This experience now supports free Android apps (depending on device compatibility and age rating).

When you’re browsing the web, you might discover a new app. If it’s available in the Microsoft Store, we’ll show you a pop-up experience to help you install it. This experience now supports free Android apps (depending on device compatibility and age rating). Faster navigation: We have improved the browsing experience.

Improved support for Android apps through the pop-up store experience should make it a bit easier to install them on Windows 11. Note that this new feature is only an option for free Android apps.

Build 25131 also includes a range of bug fixes and general improvements. As is normally the case with Insider builds, it has some known issues as well. Microsoft details all of them in its blog post about the update.