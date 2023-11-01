Microsoft will remove the 'Movies & TV' app from Windows 11 soon

What you need to know

Microsoft is back with a new preview build of Windows 11, which is now rolling out to Insiders in the Canary Channel. Today's build is 25987 and includes a couple of notable changes, the first of which relates to what apps are pre-installed when you setup a new Windows 11 PC.

Starting with this build, Microsoft is pulling the Movies & TV app out of the OS as a pre-loaded app. This means when you setup a new PC in 2024 with Windows 11, the Movies & TV app will no longer be included. Instead, users will need to download the app from the Microsoft Store first to access their purchased movies and TV shows.

Microsoft says the app will remain installed for users upgrading to the next release, so if you're already using it you will continue to be able to even when the next update rolls around, likely sometime in 2024. The Movies & TV service will remain active, along with the ability to purchase new movies and shows via the Microsoft Store.

Other changes in today's Canary Channel build include an update to the out of box experience, which will now let you install a Wi-Fi driver if there isn't one currently present. This will be useful for system builders, as Windows 11 requires an internet connection to proceed through setup process, and a vanilla Windows 11 image doesn't always include a basic internet driver.

You can check out the complete changelog for today's Canary Channel build below:

