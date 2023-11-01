Microsoft will remove the 'Movies & TV' app from Windows 11 soon
The Movies & TV app will no longer be pre-installed on Windows 11 starting next year.
What you need to know
- Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel.
- Today's build includes a notable change to the selection of pre-installed apps on Windows 11.
- Specifically, Microsoft is pulling out the Movies & TV app from the OS, but it will remain downloadable from the Microsoft Store.
Microsoft is back with a new preview build of Windows 11, which is now rolling out to Insiders in the Canary Channel. Today's build is 25987 and includes a couple of notable changes, the first of which relates to what apps are pre-installed when you setup a new Windows 11 PC.
Starting with this build, Microsoft is pulling the Movies & TV app out of the OS as a pre-loaded app. This means when you setup a new PC in 2024 with Windows 11, the Movies & TV app will no longer be included. Instead, users will need to download the app from the Microsoft Store first to access their purchased movies and TV shows.
Microsoft says the app will remain installed for users upgrading to the next release, so if you're already using it you will continue to be able to even when the next update rolls around, likely sometime in 2024. The Movies & TV service will remain active, along with the ability to purchase new movies and shows via the Microsoft Store.
Other changes in today's Canary Channel build include an update to the out of box experience, which will now let you install a Wi-Fi driver if there isn't one currently present. This will be useful for system builders, as Windows 11 requires an internet connection to proceed through setup process, and a vanilla Windows 11 image doesn't always include a basic internet driver.
You can check out the complete changelog for today's Canary Channel build below:
Windows 11 build 25987 changelog
- During setup (OOBE), when you need to connect to a network and there’s no Wi-Fi drivers, you’ll be given an option to press an “Install Drivers” button to install drivers you have previously downloaded. You will see this change using the ISO for Build 25977 provided here for download and higher.
- Starting with this build, the Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS. The Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will not be removed on upgrade for Insiders in the Canary Channel and continue to be available and updated via the Microsoft Store.
- We’ve designed the settings page for Delivery Optimization under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization to match the Windows 11 design principles.
- PNG files now support viewing and editing metadata – for example, if you’d like to set a star rating in Properties, edit the description, or add keywords.
