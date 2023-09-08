Microsoft's latest disappearing act for a Windows 11 feature is only temporary

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 23541 to Insiders in the Dev Channel today.

Following the update, rich thumbnail previews for cloud files in the Recommended section of the Start menu may temporarily disappear.

The build also includes a few fixes.

Earlier this week, Microsoft disabled the option to ink directly within edit fields in Windows Insider builds in the Beta Channel. Today, the company announced that another feature "may temporarily disappear" for some in the Dev Channel. Specifically, rich thumbnail previews for cloud files in the Recommended section of the Start menu may go away for a bit.

Pausing features is normal when it comes to Insider builds. Microsoft's phrasing suggests that the feature is only going away for a short time, so there's a good chance it will be enabled in future Insider builds.

The change came as part of Windows 11 Build 23541. Microsoft outlined all the changes, improvements, and fixes in its blog post for the update:

Build 23541: Changes & Improvements

Start menu

Rich thumbnail previews (tooltips) for cloud files under Recommended on the Start menu and the ability to right-click to share on these files which rolled out with Build 23511 may temporarily disappear for some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Taskbar

Fixed an issue where dragging app icons in the taskbar may sometimes lead to an explorer.exe crash.

Search on the Taskbar

Fixed an issue where sometimes the tooltip when mousing over the search box wouldn’t match the current search highlight.

Dev Drive