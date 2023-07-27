Navigating between virtual desktops on Windows 11 is about to get easier

What you need to know

Microsoft quietly updated Build 23506, which shipped to Insiders in the Dev Channel last week.

The update adds virtual desktop improvements.

Users can now see the current desktop name and sliding animations when navigating between desktops in Task View.

The feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders in waves.

Last week, Microsoft rolled out a Windows 11 preview build to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The update shipped with many notable changes and improvements, including preinstalling the new Outlook app in Windows 11, new post-OOBE Experiences, enhancements for the Auto Color Management (ACM), a Passwordless experience with Windows Hello, and more.

However, the company quietly updated Build 23506 in the Changes and Improvements section. The addition enhances the Task View experience in Windows 11, as highlighted by Microsoft.

[ADDED 7/21] When navigating between desktops in Task View (WIN + CTRL + left or right arrows), labels will be shown. New sliding animations will also show when you change your desktops using trackpad gestures, touch gestures, hotkeys and by clicking on the Task View flyout. These changes are beginning to roll out, so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see them right away.

Windows Central take

This is a welcome change for the virtual desktop in Windows 11, as it enhances the navigation process between desktops in Task View. It will help users to better keep track of what desktop they are on. Moreover, Microsoft has also incorporated "sliding animations" into the experience to make it more seamless. The animations will appear when navigating desktops using trackpad gestures, touch gestures, hotkeys, and more.

Microsoft has indicated that the feature is rolling out in waves, as such, it may not be available to all Insiders immediately. However, it should roll out to all Insiders gradually.