New Windows 11 widgets for Spotify, Facebook Messenger, and more roll out to Beta Channel Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22621.1325 and Build 22623.1325 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week.

The builds bring new widgets to those in the Beta Channel, including Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox Game Pass.

Build 22621.1325 has features off by default while Build 22623.1325 has features enabled by default.

Microsoft released a pair of builds to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week. Windows 11 Build 22621.1325 and Build 22623.1325 are now available to download. The former has features turned off by default while the latter has new features enabled by default.

The biggest addition is the rollout of widgets for Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is working to make the Widgets Panel more functional by adding support for third-party widgets. The blog post announcing this week's builds also includes details on how to create widgets for Windows 11.

Microsoft also shipped a Windows 11 build to Dev Channel Insiders this week.

Build 22621.1325 & 22623.1325: What's new

New Widgets: Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Game Pass

We are beginning to roll out support for new preview widgets for Messenger (opens in new tab), Spotify (opens in new tab), Phone Link (opens in new tab), and Xbox (opens in new tab) (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. To give them a try, go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets.

New commercial policy: Enable features introduced via servicing that are off by default

This new policy enables commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing (outside of the annual feature update) that are off by default for devices that have their Windows updates managed. Windows update managed devices are those that have their Windows updates managed via policy; whether via the cloud using Windows Update for Business or on-premises with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Learn more about this new policy here (opens in new tab).

Build 22623.1325: Changes and Improvements

Start menu

For devices that are Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined, we are personalizing your experience by delivering AI-powered recommended content within your Start menu. When you open the Start menu, you will find related content to help you prepare for upcoming meetings, quickly access files you’re collaborating on, and more.

Build 22623.1325: Fixes

Taskbar & System Tray

Fixed an issue that was causing taskbar to be cut off after resolution changes.

Build 22621.1325 & 22623.1325: Fixes