New Windows 11 widgets for Spotify, Facebook Messenger, and more roll out to Beta Channel Insiders
New widgets are here for Insiders in the Beta Channel.
What you need to know
- Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22621.1325 and Build 22623.1325 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week.
- The builds bring new widgets to those in the Beta Channel, including Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox Game Pass.
- Build 22621.1325 has features off by default while Build 22623.1325 has features enabled by default.
Microsoft released a pair of builds to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week. Windows 11 Build 22621.1325 and Build 22623.1325 are now available to download. The former has features turned off by default while the latter has new features enabled by default.
The biggest addition is the rollout of widgets for Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is working to make the Widgets Panel more functional by adding support for third-party widgets. The blog post announcing this week's builds also includes details on how to create widgets for Windows 11.
Microsoft also shipped a Windows 11 build to Dev Channel Insiders this week.
Build 22621.1325 & 22623.1325: What's new
New Widgets: Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Game Pass
We are beginning to roll out support for new preview widgets for Messenger (opens in new tab), Spotify (opens in new tab), Phone Link (opens in new tab), and Xbox (opens in new tab) (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. To give them a try, go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets.
New commercial policy: Enable features introduced via servicing that are off by default
This new policy enables commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing (outside of the annual feature update) that are off by default for devices that have their Windows updates managed. Windows update managed devices are those that have their Windows updates managed via policy; whether via the cloud using Windows Update for Business or on-premises with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Learn more about this new policy here (opens in new tab).
Build 22623.1325: Changes and Improvements
Start menu
For devices that are Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined, we are personalizing your experience by delivering AI-powered recommended content within your Start menu. When you open the Start menu, you will find related content to help you prepare for upcoming meetings, quickly access files you’re collaborating on, and more.
Build 22623.1325: Fixes
Taskbar & System Tray
Fixed an issue that was causing taskbar to be cut off after resolution changes.
Build 22621.1325 & 22623.1325: Fixes
- We fixed compatibility issues that affected some printers. Those printers used Windows Graphical Device Interface (GDI) printer drivers. Those drivers did not completely adhere to GDI specifications.
- We fixed a reliability issue that occurred when you used Task View.
- We fixed an issue that affected copying from a network to a local drive. Copying was slower than expected for some users.
- We provided support for the United Mexican States’ daylight-saving time change order for 2023.
- We fixed a date information issue. It affected the format of dates sent between Windows and some versions of the Heimdal Kerberos library.
- We fixed an issue that affected provisioning packages. They failed to apply in certain circumstances when elevation was required.
- We fixed an issue that affected which folders appeared in the Browse for Folder picker.
- We fixed an issue that affected File Explorer. When you used Shift + Tab or Shift + F6, the input focus did not move.
- We fixed an issue that affected the user interface (UI). The volume up and volume down commands from a Bluetooth keyboard did not display.
- We improved the reliability of Windows after you installed an update.
- We fixed an issue that might have affected lsass.exe. It might have stopped responding when it sent a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that had a very large LDAP filter.
- We fixed an issue that affected Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning failed.
- We fixed an issue that affected the software keyboard. It did not appear in the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) after a Push-button reset (opens in new tab) (factory reset). This type of reset required an external keyboard to be attached to provide credentials.
- We fixed an issue that affected AppV. It stopped file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).
- We fixed an issue that affected Universal Print’s Configuration Service Provider (CSP). A command prompt window appeared when you installed a printer.
- We fixed an issue that might have affected the touch keyboard and the PIN entry keyboard. You might not have been able to use them to enter text when you signed in to your device.
- We fixed an issue that displayed a blue screen during video playback. This occurred after you set high dynamic range (HDR) on your display.
- We fixed an issue that affected parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them failed
- We fixed an issue that affected IE mode. The text on the status bar was not always visible.
- We fixed an issue that affected the Color filters setting. When you selected Inverted, the system set it to Grayscale instead.
- We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Edge. The issue removed conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurred when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict.
- We fixed an issue that affected the Appx State Repository. When you removed a user profile, the cleanup was incomplete. Because of that, its database grew as time passes. This growth might have caused delays when users signed in to multi-user environments like FSLogix.
