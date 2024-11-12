Say goodbye to the Copilot key on Windows 11, or at least say hello to the option to make the key open other apps

The Copilot key normally opens the AI-powered Copilot, but it can now be reconfigured to open other apps on Windows 11.

Microsoft released a Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 today.

The update includes all the improvements that were part of the KB5044384 update, which shipped in preview late last month.

Among those changes is the ability to reprogram to Copilot key to open different applications.

The update also includes several fixes.

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means Windows 11 has an update. Specifically, the KB5046617 update brings the operating system to Build 26100.2314 if you're running Windows 11 version 24H2 (Windows 11 2024 Update). But more important than build numbers and update names is the fact that you can finally reprogram the Copilot key on Windows 11.

The Copilot key will appear on Copilot+ PC keyboards going forward, but some people don't use Copilot and would prefer to not give up a key on their keyboard. Those people are in luck, as it is now possible to configure the Copilot key to open any app that's in a signed MSIX package.

Microsoft already shipped a preview of this update late last month, so we knew what was on the way. But the update is now rolling out to non-preview users. It also has some additional changes, which Microsoft noted in a support document. The tech giant highlighted the following key issues that are addressed with the latest Windows 11 update:

[Task Manager (known issue)] Fixed: The count for the number of groups is wrong or always zero (0) on the Processes tab. This occurs when you turn on “Group by type.”

Fixed: You cannot access your Dev Drive. [Internet connection] Fixed: A small number of devices cannot connect to the internet. This occurs when a DHCP server response has duplicate DHCP options. This stops IPv4 connections on certain networks.

Fixed: You cannot access your Dev Drive. [Internet connection] Fixed: A small number of devices cannot connect to the internet. This occurs when a DHCP server response has duplicate DHCP options. This stops IPv4 connections on certain networks.

The only known issue in this update is a bug that stops players on Arm devices from playing Roblox if the game was installed through the Microsoft Store. Installing the game from Roblox.com should fix work around the issue.

You can install the update through Windows Update within the Settings app on Windows 11 or grab it through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

If you're on an older version of Windows, such as version 23H2 or 22H2, you can see what's new in the latest update by checking Microsoft's support document.

Below are the changes shared by Microsoft that first rolled out in preview last month.

Windows 11 Build 26100.2161: Gradual rollout

[Notifications] New! You can now stop the suggestions to turn off notifications from certain apps. Select the ellipses (…) in the notification and turn it off. You can also go to Settings > System > Notifications and turn it off from there. Look for “Notification Suggestions” in the senders list. An entry will only appear in the list after you receive a notification.

You can now stop the suggestions to turn off notifications from certain apps. Select the ellipses (…) in the notification and turn it off. You can also go to > > and turn it off from there. Look for “Notification Suggestions” in the senders list. An entry will only appear in the list after you receive a notification. [Wi-Fi password dialog] New! The dialog now has the Windows 11 visual design. Go to Settings > Network & internet .​​​​​​​

The dialog now has the Windows 11 visual design. Go to > .​​​​​​​ [Narrator]

New! This update adds a new Narrator shortcut. Press the Narrator key + Ctrl + X to copy what Narrator last spoke to the clipboard. This shortcut is useful when you want to quickly copy some content, like codes or numbers for use.

This update adds a new Narrator shortcut. Press the Narrator key + Ctrl + X to copy what Narrator last spoke to the clipboard. This shortcut is useful when you want to quickly copy some content, like codes or numbers for use. New! It will now auto read the contents of an email message in the new Outlook. This is like the behavior in Outlook classic.

It will now auto read the contents of an email message in the new Outlook. This is like the behavior in Outlook classic. ​​​​​​​ [Start menu] New! “All apps” has the new name, “All.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“All apps” has the new name, “All.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ [ALT + Tab] Fixed: The screen goes black on some PCs for a few seconds when you switch between certain windows.

Fixed: The screen goes black on some PCs for a few seconds when you switch between certain windows. ​​​​​​​[Scanning apps] Fixed: They don't detect certain scanners although they are connected.

Windows 11 Build 26100.2161: Normal rollout

[Web sign-in] Fixed: You cannot sign in to your account from the web because the screen stops responding.

Fixed: You cannot sign in to your account from the web because the screen stops responding. [Copilot key settings] New! You can configure the Copilot key on the keyboard. On new devices, the key opens the Copilot app. If you sign in to your account using a Microsoft Entra ID, the key opens the M365 app. You can make the key open a different app or open Search. To do this, go to Settings > Personalization > Text input . To make the key open a different app, the app must be in a signed MSIX package. This ensures that the app meets security and privacy standards to keep you safe. If your PC’s keyboard does not have a Copilot key, changing this setting will do nothing.

You can configure the Copilot key on the keyboard. On new devices, the key opens the Copilot app. If you sign in to your account using a Microsoft Entra ID, the key opens the M365 app. You can make the key open a different app or open Search. To do this, go to > > . To make the key open a different app, the app must be in a signed MSIX package. This ensures that the app meets security and privacy standards to keep you safe. If your PC’s keyboard does not have a Copilot key, changing this setting will do nothing. [WindowsDisk Cleanup app] Fixed: This update addresses some of the causes for the wrong free space estimates and improves its accuracy.