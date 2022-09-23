Windows 11 2022 Update causing games to stutter and frame rates to drop

What you need to know

The Windows 11 2022 Update recently started rolling out to PCs.

Several users have reported issues since updating, including games stuttering and systems dropping to lower frame rates.

Rolling back to a previous version of Windows 11 appears to fix the problems.

Microsoft recently released the Windows 11 2022 Update. While the update includes several new features and improvements, it appears to be causing problems for gaming PCs. Several users have reported lower frame rates, stuttering, and other issues after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update (via Neowin). Several people reported that the bugs went away after rolling back to a previous version of Windows 11, so it seems that the problems are not hardware related.

Reddit user ChoPT outlined the issues they've seen since updating:

"I was having serious performance hitches, both on the desktop and especially in gaming (this completely broke gsync as well). Drops to ~30fps randomly from ~120, in non-graphically intense tests. Screen tearing like crazy. I have a VERY powerful system (12700k, 3080 Ti, DDR5 ram), so it's not a hardware issue, and I tried turning all the new graphics settings off as well, so it wasn't that either. I think it's something under the hood that I just couldn't figure out."

They noted that after rolling back to a previous version of Windows 11 that the issues stopped.

While it's unclear how widespread the problems are, multiple people have reported issues. "Like some people already said, I have been experiencing insane stuttering in games. My CPU usage in games have dropped down significantly, in some from 80% to 5%." said Nahthe77 on Reddit. "Just went back to the last update and my in game experience is much better. I would recommend waiting for them to fix that before updating."

Crenneth echoed similar problems. "I’m having very bad stuttering as well while gaming. Brand new PC and it worked fine before this upgrade. i9-12900k, 3080ti. Please fix this. Gsync. I turned off the default settings as people suggested but it remains."

A thread covering the same issues has also appeared on the official Microsoft forums (opens in new tab).

While it's relatively common for a new version of Windows to cause bugs, it is still frustrating to those that are affected.