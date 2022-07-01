Windows 11 Build 22621.169 rolls out to Release Preview Channel Insiders

Microsoft's Windows Insider team pulled double duty yesterday. In addition to releasing Windows 11 Build 25151 to the Dev Channel, the company shipped Windows 11 Build 22621.169 to Release Preview Insiders. Like its Dev-channel cousin, the new Release Preview build is fairly minor.

Build 22621.169 includes just two new items: a Server Message Block redirector and support for Transport Layer Security 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol implementations. Needless to say, these are not consumer-facing features, but they're important nonetheless.

Here are all of the improvements from Windows 11 Build 22621.169, as outlined by Microsoft:

New! We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.

We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations. We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

We enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

We fixed an issue that causes the Take Photo button to disappear when you use a common file dialog to open the camera.

We fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

We fixed an issue that causes install from media (IFM) creation for Active Directory to fail with the error, “2101 JET_errCallbackFailed”.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. The password reset fails with an error such as, “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. When you try to reset someone else's password and you are authenticated using a simple bind, the password reset fails. The error is like, "00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0".

We fixed an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from being available in Windows Sandbox.

The build is available for Release Preview Channel Insiders on Windows 11 version 22H2 or later.