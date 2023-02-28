Microsoft unveils new Windows 11 feature update launching today that includes Bing Chat AI, touch enhancements, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft has unveiled new features coming to Windows 11 users starting today.

New features include Bing Chat in Windows Search, a new tablet-optimized Taskbar, and many other features and enhancements.

Users can manually download the update today, or have it automatically installed with the March 2023 security update.

Microsoft has unveiled the first big Windows 11 feature drop for 2023, which brings with it a handful of new features and changes that are designed to enhance the Windows 11 user experience. The update is available starting today and will roll out to all users as part of the March 2023 security update on March 14.

Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, unveiled the new update in a blogpost earlier today:

"It’s an exciting time in technology, not just for our industry but for the world. The Windows PC has never been more relevant in our daily lives, and this is increasingly the case as we approach the next wave of computing led by the mass adoption of AI. Today’s major update to Windows 11, that I am pumped to introduce meets this new age of AI and reinvents and improves the way people get things done on their PCs."

Microsoft touts several new features as part of this release, including an optimized Taskbar for tablets and 2-in-1 devices, an updated Teams Chat interface, full-screen Widgets, tabs in Notepad, screen recording in Snipping Tool, among many other additions. The company has also announced Phone Link for iOS, which will roll out later in the year but is available in preview for Windows Insiders starting today.

Windows 11 Bing Chat

Microsoft is also highlighting a new search box interface on the Taskbar, which ties in with Microsoft’s recent Bing Chat AI launch. The search box can now display the Bing Chat icon, and the Search panel now features the new Bing with the ability to quickly launch into a chat session with suggested chat prompts.

For business customers with PCs managed by Active Directory, the Start menu is being updated with AI that will better surface files and content that it thinks might be most relevant to the user. There’s also the new Cloud PC app, which lets businesses create PCs in the cloud for employees to connect to.

These new features arrive as part of Microsoft's commitment to "continuous innovation" on Windows 11, which sees the company update the OS with new features and enhancements on a regular basis. The last feature drop arrived in October and introduced Tabs in File Explorer along with other minor additions.

Microsoft's next feature drop for Windows 11 is internally scheduled for some time in May or June. For now, here's what's new in today's feature drop:

What's new in the Windows 11 February 2023 feature drop?

Windows 11's new tablet-optimized Taksbar
The new Teams Chat interface
Windows Studio Effects in Quick Settings
Bing Chat in Windows Search
Phone Link for iOS
Tabs in Notepad

Here's a quick rundown of what's new in this second feature drop for Windows 11:

Bing Chat in Windows Search

New search bar options for the Taskbar

Touch-optimized Taskbar for tablets and 2-in-1 devices

Modernized Taskbar system tray overflow menu

Phone Link for iOS (preview)

Tabs in Notepad

Screen recording in Snipping Tool

Search in Task Manager

Energy recommendations in Settings

Voice access improvements

Redesigned Quick Assist app

Full-screen Widgets panel with third-party widget support

AI powered file recommendations in Start for AAD joined devices

Windows Studio Effects in Quick Settings

If you'd like to install this update now, you can head to Windows Update and install the optional cumulative update that should be waiting. If you don't yet see the update, it might still be rolling out so you'll have to wait a short while.

All users will automatically get these new features as part of the March 2023 security update rolling out on March 14.