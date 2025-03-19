The Windows 11 Settings app will soon add a list of frequently asked questions to help identify if your PC has the right specs for an optimal experience.

Windows 11 will soon have an FAQ page within its Settings app to help you identify any shortcomings in your PC. The feature, which is currently hidden in recent Dev Channel builds of Windows 11, includes questions such as "Am I running the latest version of the Windows OS?"

In addition to identifying if your PC is on the latest version of Windows 11, that page will let you know if your system's GPU is good enough for high-end gaming and video tasks.

The FAQ section includes the question, "how can having a dedicated GPU enhance my experience and productivity?"

The list of questions within the Settings app was spotted and shared by X user phantomofearth, who stays on top of hidden and in-development features for Windows 11.

New Frequently Asked Questions list in Settings > System > About, hidden in builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090. Has some questions related to the Windows version and device specs.

Instead of simply stating whether your PC has enough RAM, the page explains how having 4-8GB of RAM impacts performance.

Since the FAQ page is a hidden feature, it's not clear if the same questions will appear on all systems. I would hope a PC with 32GB of RAM would not see a message about how low RAM affects PC performance.

The feature is hidden with Builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090 of Windows 11. It can be enabled through third-party utility ViVeTool with the ID "5530588," though there isn't much value in enabling the feature early.

There's always a chance Microsoft changes the FAQ page before rolling it out or decides against releasing it altogether. The page looks like a useful set of information, particularly for those who want good performance from a PC but who aren't tech savvy.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

Windows 11 has a strict set of minimum requirements that prevents some PCs from updating to the operating system. (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft receives a lot of criticism for the strict minimum requirements of Windows 11. Millions of PCs will be stuck on Windows 10 later this year, forcing some users to either upgrade their hardware or explore alternatives like ChromeOS.

I've criticized Microsoft many times for how it's handled the rollout of Windows 11, but I'd like to play devil's advocate a bit and ask for your thoughts.

When people face an issue on a PC, whether that be a security flaw or poor performance, many of them blame Windows rather than the specs of their hardware. They may also blame the maker of their PC.

Microsoft wants people to have a positive experience with Windows 11. Apart from any altruistic desire to help people compute in everyday life, Microsoft also makes money when people buy PCs and use Microsoft services.

There is an argument to be made that strong-arming people into using systems that meet certain specs helps ensure a positive experience, which in turn makes those users less frustrated and more likely to buy another PC in the future.

Is the TPM 2.0 requirement too strict? Perhaps.

Is there a counter argument that people should be able to run Windows 11 on a PC that is technically capable even if it falls short of ideal specs? Absolutely.

But it's not too wild to argue Microsoft wants people using Windows 11 to have a good experience, and that requires certain specs in many cases.