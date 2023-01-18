Windows 11 makes it easier for Insiders to personalize their PCs

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 Build 22000.1515 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The update combines the settings for Windows Spotlight and Themes onto a single page and improves the Microsoft Account experience in the Settings app.

More details related to OneDrive now appear within the Settings app as well.

Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel have a new update to install. Windows 11 Build 22000.1515 just rolled out to those Insiders. It combines Windows Spotlight and Themes onto a single Personalization page within the Settings app and shows more information from OneDrive in the Settings app.

Those running the latest Insider build of Windows 11 can also manage their Xbox subscription through the Settings app as well.

Here's the complete change log from Microsoft: