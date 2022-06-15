Windows 11 preview build 25140 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25140 is out in the Dev Channel.

It features improvements to Euphemia glyphs.

There's also bug fixes for File Explorer's new tab interface.

Microsoft is back with another weekly Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 25140, and is a relatively minor release compared to last week, which introduced the new tabs interface in File Explorer. Top billing for today's build is an updated Euphemia glyphs typeface.

Additionally, today's build also includes fixes to the tabs interface in File Explorer. In this build, the tab color will now correctly match the rest of the command bar, and rearranging tabs in a window should now also work correctly. There are still some known issues, so be sure to check out the changelog below:

Build 25140 changelog

Euphemia typeface covers most languages that use the Canadian Syllabic script including various Cree orthographies, Inuktitut, and the Carrier/Dakelh script (dulkw’ahke). In the latest Insider builds, we’ve updated this font to improve the legibility and screen rendering of over 200 characters at various sizes. We’ve also added new glyphs to support Unicode 14 characters for the Nattilik language of the Canadian arctic.

Fixed an issue which was leading some people to unexpectedly see error 0x80070026 when copying files from network drives.

Fixed an issue where the active tab color didn’t match the command bar below it.

Fixed an issue where dragging to rearrange tabs wasn’t working sometimes.

Fixed an issue which could cause artifacts in the windows thumbnail preview in the taskbar if File Explorer was maximized and you used WIN + M to minimize it.

If you go to rename a drive label in System > Storage > Disks & Volumes, the current drive name will now be prepopulated in the dialog.

Fixed an issue where selecting English (New Zealand) in OOBE was unexpectedly leading to the Arabic (101) keyboard getting selected.

Setting language bar hotkeys for switching input directly to specific non-IME input method should work now.

Some languages don’t support text to speech. When an admin user wanted to install one of those languages using the new Install-Language CopyToSettings command, some settings such as new user account locale, Input (Keyboard), and UPLL (User Preferred Language List) were not getting updated. This issue has now been fixed.

Fixed an issue causing Batang, BatangChe, Gungsuh, and GungsuhChe fonts to not render Korean correctly when using Office online apps when these fonts were not locally present on your PC.

Fixed a crash that could happen when switching modes in pages other than the Processes page.

We made a small adjustment to the intensity of the colors used in the heatmap on the Processes page.

Fixed an issue where calls to CopyAcceleratorTable (opens in new tab) and CreateAcceleratorTable (opens in new tab) would fail if the LPACCEL parameter was the address of an odd numbered index into an array of ACCEL structs.

and CreateAcceleratorTable would fail if the LPACCEL parameter was the address of an odd numbered index into an array of ACCEL structs. Fixed an issue with x64 emulation on ARM64 which could result in certain apps crashing on launch with error code 0xc0000409.

Fixed an issue causing audio to stop playing in certain apps after a minute.

