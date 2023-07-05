Windows 11 system app change is now in hidden testing

What you need to know

Microsoft released build 23493 to the Windows 11 Dev Channel.

The update shipped with a ton of new features, including Windows Copilot.

Build 23493 also features a neat feature hidden in code that is designed to help users determine default system apps on Windows 11.

Microsoft recently shipped a new build to the Windows 11 Dev Channel (build 23493), which featured a ton of new features, including the much-anticipated Windows Copilot, a new Settings Home Page, and more.

And while we've already highlighted everything you need to know about Windows 11 build 23493 and 23486, Windows enthusiast, PhantomofEarth on Twitter has uncovered a nifty feature hidden in the update, as spotted by TechRadar.

Microsoft neatly tucked away the feature in the build update, but as highlighted by the user who uncovered it using ViVeTool, it will help Windows 11 users easily determine which apps come preinstalled with the operating system.

Build 23493 has updated the system app labels feature in Start > All apps first added in build 23481 (hidden/disabled). Specific apps like Settings and File Explorer are now labeled instead of 'Microsoft = System'vivetool /enable /id:44571814,44573982 pic.twitter.com/ZTWSbce91cJuly 4, 2023 See more

Microsoft often hides features it's not yet ready to ship in code since they are unstable and might end up causing issues to your device or even bricking it. It seems that once this feature is released, users will be able to tell default systems apps on Windows 11 apart from third-party apps more easily.

Per the screenshots shared by the user, the default system apps will feature a "System" label. This change will apply to apps like Settings, File Explorer, Get Started, Tips, and more.

(Image credit: PhantomOfEarth)

To this end, Microsoft didn't list this hidden feature in the official changelog for the update. As such, it's still difficult to determine whether the feature will ship to broad availability or if the company will scrap it completely.

That said, the Windows 11 Moment 3 update started rolling out to users via June's Patch Tuesday update, though not everyone can access it yet. Microsoft makes this release in waves, but it should be available to everyone via the Patch Tuesday update this month.