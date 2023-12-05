Windows 11 update will make it easier to enable nearby sharing

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22635.2841 is now available for Insiders in the Beta Channel.

The features you'll have access to in the build depend on if you've chosen to receive new features as early as possible.

This update marks the end of Steps Recorder, which will no longer receive updates and is scheduled for removal in a future release of Windows 11.

The update also streamlines the process of turning nearby sharing on through quick settings.

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22635.2841 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week. The update has different features and fixes depending on if you have opted to get features as early as possible. You can toggle on the option to get new features in builds quickly through the Windows Update section of the Settings app.

This update is relatively small, as is often the case for Beta Channel builds. The biggest change is that enabling nearby sharing through quick settings when you have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth off will turn those settings on. That should streamline the process of enabling nearby sharing, since the feature requires both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Here are the changes, improvements, and what's new in the build, as listed by Microsoft:

Build 22635.2841: Changes and Improvements (toggle on)

General

Steps Recorder will not receive further updates and is planned for removal in a future Windows release. Starting in this build, Steps Recorder (PSR.exe) will display a new banner notification to guide users towards alternative options. We encourage our users to explore other options in Windows 11 such as Snipping tool, Xbox Game bar or Microsoft Clipchamp. For more, see this article.

Nearby Sharing

If you turn on nearby sharing via quick settings or directly in Settings and you have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth off, it will turn Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on so nearby sharing will work as expected. If you turn off Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, it will also turn off nearby sharing.

Build 22635.2841: Fixes (toggle on)

Did some work to help improve the performance when expanding the navigation pane in Task Manager.

Fixed an issue which was causing a Task Manager crash when changing Always on Top mode.

Fixed an issue where the dropdowns in settings would float up the screen if you scrolled.

Build 22635.2841: New features (everyone)

New widgets board settings

We’ve updated the widget settings experience, providing more ways for users to customize their widgets board experience. One of the new settings enables you to just show widgets on your widgets board and another makes it easier for you to discover how to personalize your feed content.

The new settings experience also allows you to select the account you want to use for your Microsoft Start powered widgets and feeds. This means you are no longer limited to using the account you used to sign into Windows to drive those experiences, just like your other app powered widgets. You can easily manage the account used by Microsoft Start by navigating to ‘Microsoft Start’ settings under the ‘Personalize your content’ section in your widgets board settings. This change allows you to further personalize the experience to your preferences. The new settings experience is not limited by region.