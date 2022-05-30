Windows Central Podcast 271: Build 2022, Windows on ARM, Project Volterra

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, there were a number of very interesting announcements at Build 2022, including an ARM-based developer kit named Project Volterra, along with changes to Windows and some other tidbits. Microsoft is working on a streaming device for Xbox content codenamed "Keystone". Additionally, allegations have surfaced that some executives at the company have engaged in verbal abuse and sexual harassment of employees.

This episode of the Windows Central Podcast was recorded on May 27th 2022.

