Microsoft News Roundup: Xbox streaming device, Build 2022, harassment allegations, and more

This week we saw Microsoft confirm plans for a streaming device, several major announcements at Build 2022, and Panos Panay discuss Windows 11 at Computex. News also broke about Microsoft executives allegedly being involved in harassment. Here's everything from this week in one convenient roundup.

Xbox streaming device

Our gaming expert Jez Corden exclusively reported Microsoft's plans for a streaming device codenamed "Keystone." It will be an HDMI streaming device designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The exact form factor of the hardware is not yet known, but it should provide a new entryway to gaming.

“Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

While the streaming device is in the works, it may be a while before we see anything on store shelves.

Build 2022

As expected, Microsoft announced quite a bit at Build 2022 this year. The company unveiled a Windows 11 on ARM developer kit named Project Volterra. The device is designed to help developers build apps that work well on Windows 11 on ARM.

Project Volterra will run on an as-yet-unnamed Snapdragon processor. There's a good chance the the PC will be powered by a chip based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 since Qualcomm's NUVIA processors aren't set to come out until next year.

Microsoft also announced new features for Teams, and Edge at the developer conference. You can catch up on everything from Build 2022 at our hub for the event.

Computex 2022

There were two major events this weeek, Computex and Build. The former saw announcements from AMD, ASUS, and several other manufacturers. Microsoft's Panos Panay also discussed Windows 11 at the event. While Panay did not drop any major news, he took the chance to highlight how Microsoft's new OS is doing.

According to the executive, Windows 11 has been the company's strongest OS release to date. Panay also highlighted the operating system's security. He added that the Windows 11 partner ecosystem is "firing on all cylinders."

In addition to Panay's discussion, AMD detailed its upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs and Mendocino Zen 2 APUs. ASUS also unveiled a 500Hz gaming monitor at Computex 2022.

Microsoft executives allegedly harassed employees

It wasn't all good news this week, however. A lengthy report alleged that current and former Microsoft executives participated in "verbal abuse and sexual harassment." Alex Kipman, Terry Myerson, and Tom Keane were all specifically mentioned in the article.

Kipman, the inventor of Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headset, is featured prominently in the piece. Allegations involve Kipman showing vulgar images on a monitor at work and fostering "a culture that diminishes women’s contributions." Kipman also allegedly rubbed a female employee's shoulders against her wishes.

Things were so bad, according to Insider (formerly Business Insider), that Kipman allegedly required "chaperones" from Microsoft's human resources department, though the company denied the practice.

Over 25 employees contributed to Insider's report.

Myerson, who used to oversee Windows, and Keane, a corporate vice president of the company’s Azure cloud-computing business, were also mentioned in the report.

Myerson allegedly had a "meltdown" backstage at a Microsoft event, in which he had a yelling fit. Keane allegedly had a similar incident that led to a Microsoft staff member crying during a public meeting.

Review recap

