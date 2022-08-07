Windows Central Podcast #279: Add 'X' to Everything
By Jim Metzendorf Contributions from Zac Bowden published
You can be Batman
Jez Corden joins the show for a chat about the Xbox Game Pass 'Family Plan', a widget for Windows 11, and the likelihood of FTC approval for Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Dan shares his final review of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, and more.
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Links:
- New Game Pass widget preview arrives with latest Windows 11 Dev Channel build
- Sony says Xbox’s Call of Duty acquisition could ‘influence users’ console choice,’ Microsoft responds
- Dell XPS 13 Plus review: Strong performance, so-so battery life, but an incredible experience
- Xbox Game Pass 'Family Plan' FAQ: This is how much money you'll save sharing
- Microsoft News Roundup: Game Pass family plan, Outlook Lite, Microsoft Rewards in Vatican City, and more
Sponsors:
Magic Mind: The World’s First Productivity Shot. Visit magicmind.co/wcp and use code WCP20 for 40% off your subscription.
Manscaped: Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code WCP at Manscaped.com
Hosts
With contributions from
- Zac Bowden Senior Editor
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.