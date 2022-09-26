Windows Central Podcast #285: Just use your phone

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, the Windows 11 2022 Update is here, and so is a new cadence for shipping features to the OD moving forward. A Surface hardware event has been announced for October 12 — we've got rumors and speculation on what to expect, plus a word from Microsoft on Surface Duo 2 availability, and more.

Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/wcp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) : If you really want to go incognito and protect your privacy, secure yourself with the #1 rated VPN. Visit expressvpn.com/wcp (opens in new tab) , and get three extra months for free.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere: