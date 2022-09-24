Microsoft News Roundup: Surface event, Windows 11 2022 Update, RTX 4000 GPUs, Logitech G CLOUD, and more

If you blinked this week, you likely missed a major news story. Just over the last seven days, Microsoft confirmed a Surface event and started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update. NVIDIA also announced its RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs, and Logitech unveiled a handheld device for streaming games. Luckily, you don't need to go digging through your news feeds to find the biggest stories from this week; we took care of that for you.

Microsoft announces October Surface event

Microsoft announced a Surface hardware event on October 12, 2022 at 10 AM ET. The tech giant did not share what it will announce that day, but it's expected to unveil a Surface Studio 3, a new Surface Laptop, and a new Surface Pro. Our senior editor Zac Bowden broke down everything to expect from the Surface hardware event.

Based on our previous reporting, Microsoft is expected to merge the Surface Pro and Surface Pro X lines into a single line with options for different types of chips. Some of the new Surface Pro devices will have Intel CPUs, while others will have ARM processors. In related news, a device that is likely the "Surface Pro 9" passed through the FCC recently.

Another FCC filing emerged this week for what appears to be the Surface Studio 3.

In another bit of Surface news, a report emerged claiming that there will be new color options for the Surface Pro 9. That same report also said that there's no indication of AMD options for the next Surface Laptop.

The Windows 11 2022 Update started rolling out this week. It's the first major update to Windows 11, and it includes several new features and enhancements. Microsoft finally brought back the ability to drag and drop on the Taskbar and the option to use app folders in the Start menu. It also added accessibility features, a new Task Manager app, and more.

We have a complete breakdown of everything new in the Windows 11 2022 Update, but here's a quick list:

App folders in Start menu

Resizable pinned area in Start menu

Drag and Drop on the Taskbar

Focus Assist integration with Notification Center

New "spotlight" wallpaper feature

New Voice Access accessibility feature

New Live Captions accessibility feature

New gestures and animations for touch users

New snap layouts bar when moving app windows

New Task Manager app

New "Suggested Actions" feature when copying dates/numbers (Coming in October)

Tabs in File Explorer (Coming in October)

Better OneDrive integration with File Explorer

Numerous UI improvements and consistency updates

For some, running the Windows 11 2022 Update hasn't been smooth sailing. The update causes stuttering and frame rate issues for some gaming PCs.

Alongside the rollout of Windows 11, Microsoft confirmed a new cadence for shipping features to the operating system. Going forward, the company will roll out new features in waves throughout the year rather than waiting for annual updates.

NVIDIA announces RTX 4090 & 4080

After months of teasing and rumors, NVIDIA announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs. The graphics cards promise to deliver massive gains in energy efficiency and performance when compared to NVIDIA's RTX 30-series GPUs.

The RTX 4090 will launch on October 12, 2022 for $1,499, and the RTX 4080 will start shipping in November with prices starting at $899.

While the new GPUs have impressive specs, their pricing upset many fans. People took to the web to share memes of NVIDIA being greedy and express disappointment.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained why the cards are so expensive, though that may not quell the memes.

Microsoft rolls out major change to Xbox DRM

Microsoft dialed back its DRM policies for Xbox games, allowing people to play more titles even when they do not have internet access. The move was welcomed by many, especially since Microsoft has been criticized for its aggressive DRM policies for nearly a decade.

DRM, short for "digital rights management," is a tool used to confirm that people have a license to use certain content. For example, an Xbox console can check with Microsoft to make sure that a person has the right to play a game.

While DRM is necessary to ensure publishers are paid for their games, aggressive DRM can stop people from playing games they have genuinely obtained. Microsoft's DRM changes should help find a middle ground between these two extremes.

Microsoft addresses Surface Duo 2 'discontinuation' rumors

The Microsoft Store and Best Buy recently ran out of stock for the Surface Duo 2, leading to speculation about the future of the device. Initially, we thought that Microsoft may have held back stock to get Android 12L onto handsets.

Microsoft responded to us this week, confirming that it has not discontinued the Surface Duo 2.

“We are experiencing supply constraints that are impacting stock of Surface Duo 2 units. The product is not being discontinued. We continue to update and to innovate on this form factor and are excited by customer interest.”

Not only has Microsoft not discontinued the Surface Duo 2, it confirmed plans to “update and innovate on this form factor."

Logitech reveals G CLOUD gaming handheld

Logitech announced the G CLOUD gaming handheld this week. The Android-based device is built for streaming games through Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Since it runs Android, it can also work with Stadia, Amazon Luna, Steam Link, and other gaming apps.

At $349, the Logitech G CLOUD caused excitement throughout the gaming industry. People have asked for a handheld Xbox device for years, and Logitech seems to have listened.

We'll have to get our hands on the device to see how it performs in the real world, but early impressions are promising.

