Windows Central Podcast #288: Surface event recapped!

By Zac Bowden
published

Surface event, Ignite, Meta event, and more

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, A Surface hardware event, Microsoft Ignite, and a partnership with Meta make for an absolutely packed week of news. Zac and Dan dissect all the announcements and what they are most (and least) excited about.

