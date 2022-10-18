Windows Central Podcast #288: Surface event recapped!
Surface event, Ignite, Meta event, and more
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, A Surface hardware event, Microsoft Ignite, and a partnership with Meta make for an absolutely packed week of news. Zac and Dan dissect all the announcements and what they are most (and least) excited about.
Links
- Microsoft Surface event: Here's everything that was announced | Windows Central
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 preorders and where to find stock - live report | Windows Central
- Microsoft announces new Teams features at Ignite 2022, including Excel Live and expanded reactions | Windows Central
- Meta and Microsoft are teaming up to create the workplace from hell | Windows Central
