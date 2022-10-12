Microsoft announces new Teams features at Ignite 2022, including Excel Live and expanded reactions
Teams Premium wasn't the only announcement for Teams at Ignite this year.
What you need to know
- Microsoft announced several new features for Teams at Ignite 2022.
- Teams meetings will support Excel Live and chats will work with expanded reactions, suggested replies, and @ mentioning everyone within a group chat.
- Microsoft is also redesigning the channels experience with a compose box, pinned posts, and pop out conversations.
Microsoft may have announced Teams Premium at Ignite 2022, but that wasn't the only Teams news unveiled by the tech giant. The company has several new features on the way to Teams by the end of the year and highlighted some recently added features as well.
Some of the features Microsoft discussed have been out for some time, while others will ship by the end of this year.
|Feature
|Status / Planned Release Date
|Cameo
|Generally available
|Excel Live
|End of 2022
|Together mode
|Generally available
|Video Clips
|Generally available
|Expanded reactions
|November 2022
|Suggested replies
|October 2022
|Schedule send
|Generally available
|Delete chat
|November 2022
|mention @everyone
|End of 2022
|zero-state people recommendations
|End of 2022
Expanded reactions are on the way to Teams in November. Following an update, the platform will support up to 800 Teams emoji being used as reactions to messages. Suggested replies will also be available in group chats in the fall of 2022. At the moment, they're only available in one-on-one chats.
Schedule send is a relatively new feature for Teams that allows users to delay when a message is sent. It's handy if you think of something when you're on the clock but a colleague is not. You can use the feature to type a message right away but not have it sent to someone until they're available.
Microsoft is also working on an improved channel experience for Teams. Soon, the app will have a compose box at the top of the page to make it easier to find conversations. Pinned posts will place important content in a prominent space. A streamlined info pane will also make it easier to find relevant content.
Customization will soon be supported in channels as well, including setting a channel header to match an organization's branding.
To help people make the right kind of content more quickly, Microsoft will roll out post types to Teams.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.