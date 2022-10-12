Microsoft announces new Teams features at Ignite 2022, including Excel Live and expanded reactions

What you need to know

Microsoft announced several new features for Teams at Ignite 2022.

Teams meetings will support Excel Live and chats will work with expanded reactions, suggested replies, and @ mentioning everyone within a group chat.

Microsoft is also redesigning the channels experience with a compose box, pinned posts, and pop out conversations.

Microsoft may have announced Teams Premium at Ignite 2022, but that wasn't the only Teams news unveiled by the tech giant. The company has several new features on the way to Teams by the end of the year and highlighted some recently added features as well.

Some of the features Microsoft discussed have been out for some time, while others will ship by the end of this year.

Feature Status / Planned Release Date Cameo Generally available Excel Live End of 2022 Together mode Generally available Video Clips Generally available Expanded reactions November 2022 Suggested replies October 2022 Schedule send Generally available Delete chat November 2022 mention @everyone End of 2022 zero-state people recommendations End of 2022

Expanded reactions are on the way to Teams in November. Following an update, the platform will support up to 800 Teams emoji being used as reactions to messages. Suggested replies will also be available in group chats in the fall of 2022. At the moment, they're only available in one-on-one chats.

Schedule send is a relatively new feature for Teams that allows users to delay when a message is sent. It's handy if you think of something when you're on the clock but a colleague is not. You can use the feature to type a message right away but not have it sent to someone until they're available.

Microsoft is also working on an improved channel experience for Teams. Soon, the app will have a compose box at the top of the page to make it easier to find conversations. Pinned posts will place important content in a prominent space. A streamlined info pane will also make it easier to find relevant content.

Customization will soon be supported in channels as well, including setting a channel header to match an organization's branding.

To help people make the right kind of content more quickly, Microsoft will roll out post types to Teams.